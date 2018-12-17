World
  7. Casa Naranjos / Fabrizio Pugliese

Casa Naranjos / Fabrizio Pugliese

  • 16:00 - 17 December, 2018
Casa Naranjos / Fabrizio Pugliese
Casa Naranjos / Fabrizio Pugliese, © Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

  • Construction

    Atenea Construcciones

  • Structure

    Arch. Christian Roldan

  • Technical Advisor

    Arch. Christian Roldan
© Federico Kulekdjian
Text description provided by the architects. It is a detached house which is structured from 4 brick walls painted in white, modulated with different fittings according to the space that surrounds, the patio of the bedrooms, the laundry patio, the public area, and a central courtyard that articulates the private area of the public area.

© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian
Axonometric
Axonometric

The rest of the program is organized by partitions of ethereal condition that do not reach the ceiling and allow future transformations. The nexus between the walls is the roof, which is separated from them by a vacuum that demonstrates its structural independence and leaves diffuse the limits between the exterior and interior.

© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

The research was based on generating atmospheres linked to our constructive traditions from brick as vernacular material painted white taking advantage of their different possibilities of bonding.

© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

