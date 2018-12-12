World
Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

LAM Agency / Marcos Miguélez

  • 12:00 - 12 December, 2018
LAM Agency / Marcos Miguélez
© Antonio Vázquez
© Antonio Vázquez

© Antonio Vázquez

  • Architects

    Marcos Miguélez

  • Location

    Av. De Astorga, Ponferrada, Spain

  • Authors

    Marcos Miguélez

  • Design Team

    Alejandro Mikrós

  • Area

    484.37 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Antonio Vázquez
© Antonio Vázquez
© Antonio Vázquez

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists in the transformation of a small business premises into a work space for a travel agency.

© Antonio Vázquez
© Antonio Vázquez

Amounting to 45 square meters and located on the ground floor of a residential building, the volume of intervention is greater in height than it is in width. The ceiling allows to work up to about five meters in height while the width is around three meters. The only opening to natural light is on the main facade.

Axo
Axo

The proposal results in a double-height space to accommodate its activities on two levels. Thus, according to the privacy and functionality of the program the activities have been distributed on two platforms connected by a spiral staircase.

© Antonio Vázquez
© Antonio Vázquez

The public and customer area, with direct access from the street, is at the lower level. On the higher floor is the private office, delimited by a floating table turned towards the mezzanine and the street views. At the bottom there are a toilet and a storage space that create a service area.

© Antonio Vázquez
© Antonio Vázquez

The main facade is defined by a window and the main door that intentionally opens to the street, looking for light and connection with public space.

© Antonio Vázquez
© Antonio Vázquez

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Marcos Miguélez
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Commercial Architecture Services Spain
