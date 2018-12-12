ThuBao's House / 85 Design

+ 45

Architects 85 Design

Location Vietnam

Architect To Huu Dung

Client Mr.Bảo/ Mrs. Thư

Area 104.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs To Huu Dung

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located in a small alley in Danang City with a width of only 4m and a depth of more than 25m. The task is to design a full living space for a small family of 4 people including a Garage, Living, Kitchen and Dining, Study room, and 3 separate bedrooms.

The specialty of Vietnam's townhouses is very small houses and it is built close together. Without a good traffic and design solution, it would be very dark and stuffy due to the lack of light and air. So, I immediately thought of the solution that would use two separate traffic and staircases combined with the skylights and Vertical garden. The first goal is to get sun and wind into the house and to make the house as bright and airy as possible. The second one is to keep traffic from overlapping, avoiding the use of private space as a way to move from room to room. I use glass for the roof and open many windows, so that all the space is enjoying the green from the skylight and vertical garden. Whether in the living room, kitchen or bedroom, you can see and feel the comfort that green spaces bring.

The first floor is arranged garage for cars and separated from other spaces by the sliding door system. The living room is quite spacious and comfortable, beside it is a small Koi fish pond between the living room and the kitchen. The Vertical gardens is used smoothly from the first floor to the roof make the house space green and people will be closer to nature.

The second floor has 3 bedrooms, including a parent bedroom in the middle and two bedrooms of the children on two sides. The bedrooms are connected by bridge corridors, so parents can easily control the activities and studying of two children. The layout of the two stairs really promote efficiency in the use, the connection of private and common space is very simple and extremely effective.

The 3rd floor includes the worshipping poom, the reading space combined with the study room, laundry room and the dressing room. There is also a green space and playground for families on beautiful days or for romantic evenings of parents.