  7. French Embassy in Haiti / Explorations Architecture

French Embassy in Haiti / Explorations Architecture

  • 08:00 - 12 December, 2018
French Embassy in Haiti / Explorations Architecture
French Embassy in Haiti / Explorations Architecture, © Michel Denancé
© Michel Denancé

© Michel Denancé

  • Architects

    Explorations Architecture

  • Location

    Port au Prince, Haiti

  • Lead Architects

    Explorations Architecture (Benoît Le Thierry d’Ennequin, Yves Pagès, Marie Ferrari, Claudia Trovati)

  • Area

    1200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Michel Denancé

  • Landscape architect

    D’ici Là

  • Structural engineering

    Terrell

  • Engineering

    FI

  • Reporting

    CTN Architecture
© Michel Denancé
© Michel Denancé

Text description provided by the architects. The new French Embassy of Haiti consists in one circular structure taking place in a large park. The whole project creates an elegant campus that is both, a place of representation for the French Republic and a space for daily work. The new Embassy is inspired by the tropical architecture of several periods and is made in respect of the memory of the land where it takes place. The proposal is to build pavilion with light steel and wood frame with facades that filter views and protect from climatic effects.

© Michel Denancé
© Michel Denancé
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Michel Denancé
© Michel Denancé

The building is organized on two levels around a covered atrium, illuminated and ventilated naturally. All the supporting services and the french consulate are located in the main pavilion. These services are wrapped around a large Garden of Honour. This space is at the same time a place of representation directly visible from the entrance as well as a place of amenity for the staff members and all visitors. The services are distributed by a covered corridor in the manner of a contemporary cloister. Close relationships from one place to another are favorited by several staircases and shortcuts designed in the layout of the garden itself.

Section
Section

All the project details have been studied and designed meticulously to promote a unique environment in the context of Port-au-Prince. The basic constraints resulting from the nature of the project (safety, parking, and technical constraints) have been carefully integrated into the landscape to offer each office a clear view on a rediscovered Haitian nature.

© Michel Denancé
© Michel Denancé

About this office
Explorations Architecture
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Government Embassy Haiti
