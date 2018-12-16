World
Cyclops House / Mans Tham Arkitektkontor

  • 05:00 - 16 December, 2018
Cyclops House / Mans Tham Arkitektkontor
Cyclops House / Mans Tham Arkitektkontor, © Staffan Andersson
© Staffan Andersson

© Staffan Andersson © Staffan Andersson © Staffan Andersson © Staffan Andersson + 12

  • Architects

    Mans Tham Arkitektkontor

  • Location

    Stockholm, Sweden

  • Lead Architect

    Måns Tham

  • Team

    Mariano Tellechea, Erik Lundqvist, Catharina Sandström (Structor, structural engineer)

  • Area

    110.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Staffan Andersson
© Staffan Andersson
© Staffan Andersson

Text description provided by the architects. Cyclops house is a roof top addition to an existing mid-century house in Stockholm.

The addition with its large cyclops window framed in dark wood gives the existing house a surprising and welcoming new appearance when aprroached from the narrow driveway.

© Staffan Andersson
© Staffan Andersson

The existing house had a darkened copper roof. The client wanted to keep copper as part of the composition when adding a living room for the kids, a large terrace and a teen bedroom with a bath. 80 m2 all together.

© Staffan Andersson
© Staffan Andersson

The new facade is made of copper cassettes that are cnc-cut into unique pieces to fit with the diagonal lines of the facade and the varying widths of the cassettes. The copper was mounted raw and has quickly gotten darker. The patinating process will continue for years to come.

Section
Section

The narrow stairs lead from the existing groundfloor to a spacious studio room with a foldable glass door facing the terrace. The terrace is large enough for parties and has a beautiful view.

© Staffan Andersson
© Staffan Andersson

The cyclops window is at the end of the stairs in the bedroom and the deep window frame nische in solid oak makes a nice sitting place from where you see the driveway and surrounding neighbourhood.

Detail drawing
Detail drawing

One large skylight is placed above the oak stairs and one is placed above the shower.

The existing house is built in foam concrete and could not bear the load of another floor. The solution was to build the addition as a wood structure placed on a new steel frame base. The horisontal steel frame sits on a series of  steel posts anchored to the foundation of the existing house.

© Staffan Andersson
© Staffan Andersson

About this office
Mans Tham Arkitektkontor
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension Sweden
Cite: "Cyclops House / Mans Tham Arkitektkontor" 16 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907566/cyclops-house-mans-tham-arkitektkontor/> ISSN 0719-8884

