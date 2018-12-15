CK House / Christiana Karagiorgi Architects

+ 33

Collaborators Alpha Ioannou Construction, Thermocool Mechanical Constructors, Pkz Electrical Constructors, L. Karkas Aluminium Constructors, S. Kousioulos Carpentry Constructors

Consultants Nikolaou Engineering Civil & Structural Design, M. Mourouzides Consulting Engineers, Double N Consulting Engineers, N. Onisiforou Quantity Surveyors

Budjet €800.000 More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project's site is located on a riverside plot with a big inclination and a dominant landscape surrounding. The main idea of the design was to bring the landscape views inside the house - thus creating different perspectives of nature through every living space.

The program was developed in 3 levels whereas different level exterior spaces were designed to serve everyday life during different weather conditions. Two main yards are created in the north and south in two separated levels (upper and lower).

The entrance is situated on the back of the volume. A long suspended pathway parallel to a featured rock wall suggests a cinematic movement along the site, for the visitor to intrude to the surrounding views.

The building looks like a fortress from the back site - a solid white volume with rectangular frames put randomly on its surface. Each frame works as a nature canvas for the interior spaces. The feeling of the inhabitant is freedom, openness and security - requirements that had been set from the beginning.

The main house level is set to be lower in relation to the city level. Therefore the south yard with the swimming pool is protected from the public views. The house's big scale is not obvious from the road, a fact that was one of the main ideas of the design.