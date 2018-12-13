World
Warmia Thermal Baths / Plaskowicki + Partnerzy Architekci

Warmia Thermal Baths / Plaskowicki + Partnerzy Architekci, © Piotr Krajewski
© Piotr Krajewski

  • Architects

    Plaskowicki + Partnerzy Architekci

  • Location

    Kąpielowa 1, 11-100 Lidzbark Warmiński, Poland

  • Lead Architects

    Piotr Płaskowicki, Maciej Dołhun, Izabela Baron-Kusak, Katarzyna Gołębiewska, Katarzyna Gołębiewska, Krystian Jasiński, Joanna Krysiewicz, Natalia Wróblewska, Piotr Krajewski

  • Client

    County of Lidzbark Warmiński

  • Area

    14528.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Piotr Krajewski
© Piotr Krajewski
© Piotr Krajewski

Text description provided by the architects. The main idea was to propose an optimal unit of Thermal Baths, harmoniously composed into the surroundings of the Lidzbark Warmiński region. The “atmosphere" of the facility and the ergonomics adapted to all age groups of users was one of the main goals of the project. The shape of the building was divided into elements adjusted to the needs of the functional zones located in them. The whole complex is opened to the charm of the surrounding area through glazing of the individual blocks. The architects proposed the division into the “chambers” inside the building.

© Piotr Krajewski
© Piotr Krajewski
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Piotr Krajewski
© Piotr Krajewski
© Piotr Krajewski
© Piotr Krajewski
© Piotr Krajewski
© Piotr Krajewski

Every "chamber" is finished with materials characteristic for the Warmia and Mazury region. The main entrance of the building is a glass joint where the main hall divides the complex into three parts: the main part with a swimming pool and thermal baths, the second part with conference halls and a restaurant and the third part where a hotel is located. From the entrance hall it is possible to reach the hotel part. The hotel was designed in the shape of the terrace houses located on the natural slope of the area. The conference part includes offices and conference rooms located on +1 level. In this part there are also changing rooms, a shopping-mall, toilets and a restaurant with kitchen facilities. On the level -1 there is a club room with a bar, a bowling and music club. In additional, on the level -1, there is a car park with 33 parking spaces, a social area for employees and technological rooms.

© Piotr Krajewski
© Piotr Krajewski

