  7. Missouri Innovation Campus / DLR Group

Missouri Innovation Campus / DLR Group

  • 16:00 - 12 December, 2018
Missouri Innovation Campus / DLR Group
Missouri Innovation Campus / DLR Group, © Michael Robinson
© Michael Robinson

  • Architects

    DLR Group

  • Location

    1101 NW Innovation Parkway, Lee's Summit, MO 64086, United States

  • Design Leader

    DLR Group Senior Principal Jim French, FAIA

  • Architect in Charge

    Gould Evans

  • Area

    135000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Michael Robinson

  • Structural Engineering

    DLR Group

  • Branding

    DLR Group

  • Project Manager

    DLR Group Principal Kevin Greischar

  • Construction

    McCown Gordon

  • Engineering

    Henderson Engineers Inc
© Michael Robinson
Text description provided by the architects. The high-tech, STEM-focused facility at the Missouri Innovation Campus (MIC) serves 600 Lee’s Summit R-7 School District students and 1,200 University of Central Missouri students. MIC’s 2 + 2 program, which is a collaboration between both industry and academic partners, focuses on learner outcomes in an immersive and rich, real-life workplace experience. High school graduates can simultaneously earn an associate’s degree, followed by a bachelor’s degree two years later. Students from 16 to 30 are working in a classroom and workplace towards the same degree. These benefits translate into earlier graduation, less college debt, and higher likelihood of job placement. Bachelor degree programs include, Systems Engineering Technology, Design and Drafting Technology, Computer Science, and Cybersecurity.

© Michael Robinson
The design supports a diverse and flexible program that can evolve as future careers emerge. The programs within the building, which include networking, engineering, medical, biomedical, graphics, hospitality, and cybersecurity, are split into quadrants across two floors for ease of navigation. Open, flexible spaces encourage spontaneous collaboration between students, teachers, and higher education faculty. Learning and teaching happens everywhere, by design: Programming mimics that of a higher education facility with spaces that can be used by all disciplines and programs. Locating dedicated labs for specific programs adjacent to flexible spaces can accommodate changing curricula.

© Michael Robinson
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Michael Robinson
Second floor plan
Second floor plan

“While an education environment should promote teaching and learning for a flexible curriculum, we also wanted MIC to reflect the workplace and the students’ professional destinations,” says Principal Kevin Greischar.

© Michael Robinson
Industry partners are encouraged to use hoteling spaces and the conference center to see and be seen by students of the facility. Industry leaders in the hi-tech medical records field, logistics experts, and global engineering firms are a part of the day-to-day scene in this building. In this way, MIC establishes a new benchmark for the next-generation model of education.
The project won a 2017 American Architecture Award from the Chicago Athenaeum.

© Michael Robinson
DLR Group
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University United States
