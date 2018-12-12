Google Reveals Revised Mountain View Campus Plan by BIG and Heatherwick Studio

Save this picture! Google Mountain View Campus. Image Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group & Heatherwick Studio

New details of Google's Mountain View campus by BIG and Heatherwick Studio have been revealed. Initially announced in 2015, the project has seen several revisions after first running into difficulty with the city planning board. The latest scheme includes a combination of office, retail, public and residential space. Located in North Bayshore, California, the revised plan focuses on the site's natural environment and affordable housing.

Google will partner with a developer to construct up to 6,600 residential units on its land, with 20 percent qualifying as affordable housing. "We want to see the area transformed into what the City calls 'Complete Neighborhoods,' with a focus on increasing housing options and creating great public places that prioritize people over cars," Michael Tymoff, Google's Mountain View development director, said in a statement. Google says that it worked closely with the city to comply with or exceed stipulations of the "Precise Plan" for development that Mountain View adopted last year.

The plan calls for 35 acres of open space and starts with 16 acres of habitats and trails, as well as 13 acres of neighborhood parks and plazas. Google stated that, "the scheme intends to create a site made for people, not cars, by providing numerous footpaths and cyclepaths to allow the campus to be easily accessed by pedestrians. This project is part of the city’s vision to prioritize mobility for pedestrians, buses and bicycles in order to reduce traffic in the area. The project also continues the city and Google’s effort towards restoring and preserving the vitality of local ecology and native habitats in the North Bayshore area and incorporating energy-efficient sustainable design to deliver greater health and accessibility for our employees."

Mountain View city officials will be discussing the plans in early 2019. Construction is expected to last 30 months following approval by the Mountain View City Council. You can read Google's full plans for North Bayshore here.