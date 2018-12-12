BV House / Traama Arquitetura

+ 12

Architects Traama Arquitetura

Location North Asa, Brazil

Architects in Charge Ana Luiza Veloso, Amanda Saback

Area 110.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Edgard César

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Inserted in a beautiful landscape with a view to a reserve, this compact house was built in the Lago Norte neighborhood, Brasília, Brazil. Environmental constraints such as a big ground level difference and a lot of solar incidence in the terrain had a great influence on how the house was located in the property, as well as in the interior layout and window openings on the facade.

This single story house reveals simplicity and minimalism with only two materials: concrete and white paint, lined up with the owner's personality. The charm is due to the asymmetries, the volume in the corner of the facade in artistic brick and the box framing two of the main facades. The generous openings in the living room maximize the visual space for the woods and landscaping of the place, as well as providing excellent natural ventilation and light inside the residence.

The simplicity is also maintained in the interior, with a compact program: living room, balcony, toilet, kitchen, laundry area, bedroom and bathroom, and a garden, are distributed uncomplicatedly in 110m² through an intuitive flow. It is a stripped and fluid project that demonstrates functionality and adds value to the rich surroundings through a subtle architecture that merges with the landscape.