World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Traama Arquitetura
  6. 2016
  7. BV House / Traama Arquitetura

BV House / Traama Arquitetura

  • 06:00 - 12 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
BV House / Traama Arquitetura
Save this picture!
BV House / Traama Arquitetura, © Edgard César
© Edgard César

© Edgard César © Edgard César © Edgard César © Edgard César + 12

  • Architects

    Traama Arquitetura

  • Location

    North Asa, Brazil

  • Architects in Charge

    Ana Luiza Veloso, Amanda Saback

  • Area

    110.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Edgard César
Save this picture!
© Edgard César
© Edgard César

Text description provided by the architects. Inserted in a beautiful landscape with a view to a reserve, this compact house was built in the Lago Norte neighborhood, Brasília, Brazil. Environmental constraints such as a big ground level difference and a lot of solar incidence in the terrain had a great influence on how the house was located in the property, as well as in the interior layout and window openings on the facade.

Save this picture!
© Edgard César
© Edgard César

This single story house reveals simplicity and minimalism with only two materials: concrete and white paint, lined up with the owner's personality. The charm is due to the asymmetries, the volume in the corner of the facade in artistic brick and the box framing two of the main facades. The generous openings in the living room maximize the visual space for the woods and landscaping of the place, as well as providing excellent natural ventilation and light inside the residence.

Save this picture!
© Edgard César
© Edgard César
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Edgard César
© Edgard César

The simplicity is also maintained in the interior, with a compact program: living room, balcony, toilet, kitchen, laundry area, bedroom and bathroom, and a garden, are distributed uncomplicatedly in 110m² through an intuitive flow. It is a stripped and fluid project that demonstrates functionality and adds value to the rich surroundings through a subtle architecture that merges with the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Edgard César
© Edgard César

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Traama Arquitetura
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "BV House / Traama Arquitetura" [Casa BV / Traama Arquitetura] 12 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907524/bv-house-traama-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream