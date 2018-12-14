World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Transportation
  4. Germany
  5. gmp
  6. 2018
  7. Elbbrücken Underground Station / gmp

Elbbrücken Underground Station / gmp

  • 00:00 - 14 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Elbbrücken Underground Station / gmp
Save this picture!
© Marcus Bredt
© Marcus Bredt

© Marcus Bredt © Marcus Bredt © Marcus Bredt © Marcus Bredt + 12

  • Architects

    gmp

  • Location

    Hamburg, Germany

  • Design

    Volkwin Marg, Jürgen Hillmer, Stephanie Joebsch

  • Area

    3750.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Marcus Bredt

  • Competition Project Management

    Stephanie Joebsch

  • Competition Design Team

    Bernd Kottsieper, Achim Wangler, Katja Mezger

  • Detail Design Project Management

    Stephanie Joebsch

  • Deputy Project Management, Detail Design

    Bernd Kottsieper

  • Detail Design Team

    Hendrik Winter, Renata Dipper, Bendix Fulda, Nicola Jeppel

  • Construction Management

    Raimund Kinski, Christian Kleiner, Andreas Schulz, Torsten Hinz, Katja Poschmann

  • Structural Design

    Schlaich Bergermann Partner (Sbp)

  • Lighting Design

    Conceptlicht

  • Client

    Hamburger Hochbahn AG

  • Construction Period

    2016–2018

  • Roof Area Approx

    5,985 m²

  • Length/Width/Height Of Roof Approx

    136 M / 32 M / 16.25 M
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Marcus Bredt
© Marcus Bredt

Text description provided by the architects. On December 6, 2018, the new Elbbrücken Underground station of the U4 line was ceremonially opened. The station was designed by architects von Gerkan, Marg and Partners (gmp) in cooperation with the structural engineers schlaich bergermann partner (sbp). Located at the Elbbrücken bridges at the end of the new HafenCity district, the Underground station with its conspicuous roof construction is a milestone in the development of HafenCity. From December 7, 2018, all visitors to HafenCity can, for the first time, arrive at the new stop and view the growing HafenCity vista from the platform at the Elbe River.

Save this picture!
© Marcus Bredt
© Marcus Bredt

A special feature of the new Underground station is the fact that the railway track emerges from underground and continues above ground in parallel to the Elbbrücken bridges. Here, the architecture of the station will be a conspicuous focal point in the midst of the high-density urban center of the new district. In its highly exposed urban position on the River Elbe, in dialog with the Elbbrücken bridges, the design utilizes the technical possibilities available today to continue the theme of the imposing steel constructions of the past: the sweeping steel arches of the Freihafenelbbrücken and the “fish beams” of the Neue Elbbrücken.

Save this picture!
© Marcus Bredt
© Marcus Bredt
Save this picture!
Structure
Structure
Save this picture!
© Marcus Bredt
© Marcus Bredt

The roof construction with its ellipsoidal arch profile is created from crossing arched steel frames. The twisted steel beams are arranged to form a diamond-shaped grid pattern in which the individual arches stabilize each other. The structural members are outside the envelope—the glazing being supported on the inside—thereby achieving a conspicuous presence in the cityscape, creating anesthetic response to the adjacent Elbbrücken bridges. At both ends of the structure, the roof—following the diamond pattern—comes forward to a point that gives the station its dynamic flair, befitting a modern infrastructure building.

Save this picture!
Section A-A
Section A-A
Save this picture!
Detail
Detail

The different levels of the ticket hall, the platforms, and the two bridges for crossing the tracks are accessed via staircases, escalators, and elevators. The top steel bridge provides access to the skywalk that will connect the Underground station with the S-Bahn station. In this project, architecture and structural engineering are closely interconnected; the synthesis of these two disciplinesis mandatory for the optimal development of such a project. The three-dimensional geometry was developed by gmp—Architects von Gerkan, Marg and Partners in cooperation with structural engineers schlaich bergermann partner already at the competition stage of the design, which was selected for construction by Hamburger Hochbahn AG.

Save this picture!
© Marcus Bredt
© Marcus Bredt

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
gmp
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Germany
Cite: "Elbbrücken Underground Station / gmp" 14 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907517/elbbrucken-underground-station-gmp/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream