  Escandón Terrace / PALMA

Escandón Terrace / PALMA

  • 17:00 - 11 December, 2018
Escandón Terrace / PALMA
Escandón Terrace / PALMA, © Luis Young
© Luis Young

© Luis Young

  • Architects

    Palma Estudio

  • Location

    Escandón I Secc, Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

  • Author Architects

    Ilse Cardenas, Regina de Hoyos, Diego Escamilla, Juan Luis Rivera

  • Design Team

    Tonatiuh Armenta

  • Area

    35.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Luis Young
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

Text description provided by the architects. The project seeks to provide a shadowed space for the terrace of an apartment in the Escandon neighborhood in Mexico City.

© Luis Young
© Luis Young

36 pieces of volcanic stone are elevated and anchored to a metallic structure overhead. At the center of each stone, a brass disc is screwed onto a metallic structure which is hidden behind the first plane of “floating” stones.

Axonometric
Axonometric
© Luis Young
© Luis Young
Axonometric Montage
Axonometric Montage
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

A grid of shadows appears and disappears throughout the course of the day, mirroring the pattern of the stone pergola onto the floor.

© Luis Young
© Luis Young

The red stones seem to float above the views of the city, with the blue sky outlining the grid. A textured collage is created, contrasting the sky, the grain of the stone and the metallic discs that carry them.

© Luis Young
© Luis Young

PALMA
Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Mexico
Cite: "Escandón Terrace / PALMA" [Terraza Escandón / PALMA] 11 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907495/escandon-terrace-palma/> ISSN 0719-8884

