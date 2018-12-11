383 Projects Nominated for the EU Mies Prize for Contemporary Architecture

The Fundació Mies van der Rohe and European Commission have revealed the 383 projects nominated for the 2019 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award. The projects, which hail from 36 countries across the European Continent represent a wide range of typologies and office types. Of the countries included, the most projects come are located in Spain and Belgium (27 and 21 nominees, respectively.) London, home to 12 nominees, boasts the most nominated projects of any single city followed by Vilnius (9) and Paris (8).
“The 2019 nominees highlight metropolitan areas as the location of most of the works, but the map also reveals the generation of axes such as the Dublin-Brussels-Ljubljana-Tirana one, where 100 million Europeans live and a third of the total number of nominated works have been built," explained prize coordinator Ivan Blasi.
The European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award was established in 1987 and is awarded every two years, with the winner receiving a €60,000 prize. Previous winners have included the Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre in Reykjavik by Henning Larsen in collaboration with the Icelandic practice Batteríið and Olafur Elíasson, and the Neues Museum in Berlin, designed by David Chipperfield Architects and Julian Harrap and the was the Philharmonic Hall Szczecin in Poland by Barozzi / Veiga. The winner in 2017 was the Kleiburg Flats by NL Architects.
As in 2017, cultural buildings made up the largest portion of nominated works with 15%. This is followed by mixed-use at 14% and housing (a loose grouping that includes collective and single-family) and education projects, both at 10%. According to the organizers, the northernmost work is the Skreda Roadside Rest Area (Norway) by Manthey Kula Arkitekter and the southernmost project is the Laniteio Lyceum (Cyprus) by Armeftis & Associates. The easternmost works are the buildings in Tbilisi and the westernmost nominee is the Chapel of Eternal Light (Portugal) by Bernardo Rodrigues.
The list will be narrowed to a shortlist of 40 projects in late January, with the winner announced in April 2019. In addition to the main prize, the Fundació Mies van der Rohe is once again running a special mention award for emerging architects, with winners of this award receiving a €20,000 prize.
Albania
- Pustec Square / Metro_POLIS, G&K
- Skanderbeg Square / 51N4E, Plant en Houtgoed, Anri Sala, iRI
- “New Baazar in Tirana“ Restoration and Revitalization / Atelier 4
- arTurbina / Atelier 4
- “Lalez, individual Villa” / AGMA studio
- Himara Waterfront / Bureau Bas Smets, SON-group
- “The House of Leaves". National Museum of Secret Surveillance / Studio Terragni Architetti, Elisabetta Terragni, xycomm, Daniele Ledda
- “Aticco” palace / Studio Raça Arkitektura
- “Between Olive Trees” Villa / AVatelier
- Vlora Waterfront Promenade / Xaveer De Geyter Architects
- The Courtyard House /Filippo Taidelli Architetto
- "Tirana Olympic Park" /DEAstudio
Austria
- BTV Headquarter Vorarlberg and Office Building / Rainer Köberl, Atelier Arch. DI Rainer Köberl
- Austrian Embassy Bangkok / HOLODECK architects
- MED Campus Graz / Riegler Riewe Architekten ZT-Ges.m.b.H.
- Higher Vocational Schools for Tourism and Catering - Am Wilden Kaiser / wiesflecker architekten zt gmbh
- Farm Building Josef Weiss / Julia Kick Architektin
- House of Music Innsbruck / Erich Strolz, Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten
- Exhibition Hall 09 - 12 / Marte.Marte Architekten
- P2 | Urban Hybrid | City Library Innsbruck / LAAC
- Post am Rochus / feld72 Architekten, Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten
- Alpine Sports Silvretta Montafon / Architekt Bernardo Bader ZT GmbH
- Basilica & Clerical House, Mariazell / Feyferlik / Fritzer
- Housing Maximilianstraße / ARTEC Architekten | Bettina Götz + Richard Manahl, wup ZT GmbH, raum & kommunikation
- Aspern Federal School / fasch&fuchs.architekten
- Princess Veranda / Pentaplan
- Schendlingen School / Architekt Matthias Bär ZT GmbH, Querformat ZT GmbH, Architekt Bernd Riegger ZT GmbH
- Temporary Center of the city district of Reichenau / ./studio3 - Institute for Experimental Architecture / Technical University Innsbruck
- Performative Brise- Soleil / StudioVlayStreeruwitz ZT-GMBH
Bosnia - Herzegovina
- Office Building Kakanj Cement / studio nonstop
- Hotel M Gallery / SAAHA, AHA+KNAP
Belgium
- CAMP'S (A CONTEMPORARY ABBEY FOR THE PRODUCTION OF MUSTARD AND PICKLES) / Dhooge & Meganck Architecten
- Residential care center KAPELLEVELD / architecten de vylder vinck taillieu
- Crematorium Stuifduin / a2o-architecten, BuroLandschap, Simoni Architecten
- COOP / BOGDAN & VAN BROECK
- PC CARITAS / architecten de vylder vinck taillieu
- Het GielsBos - Phase 3 - Care-centre for disabled / Dierendonckblancke architecten
- Restoration, renovation and extension of the Royal Museum for Central Africa / Stéphane Beel Architects
- Cultural and meeting centre in Kasterlee / Dierendonckblancke architecten
- Renovation of three historical buildings / Bovenbouw Architectuur, Barbara van der Wee Architects
- Folklore Museum / V+ (Bureau Vers plus de bien-être)
- Ryhove Urban Factory / Trans
- Herman Teirlinck Buiding / Neutelings Riedijk Architects
- Zuidboulevard and public library / Bureau Bas Smets, Robbrecht en Daem architecten, goedefroo+goedefroo architecten
- Square Rogier / Xaveer De Geyter Architects
- UCL Faculty of Architecture of Tournai / AIRES MATEUS
- De Krook library / Coussée & Goris architecten, RCR Arquitectes
- Utopia - Library and Academy for Performing Arts / KAAN Architecten
- Espace Winson / RESERVOIR A, A+11, Piron Architectes et Ingénieurs, Atelier Paysage
- Rehabilitation of the ancient Pathé Palace to a cinema and a cultural complex / aa-ar sprl
- ESAC - Institute of Circus Arts / Atelier d’Architecture Daniel Delgoffe
- MAD - Brussels Fashion and Design Platform / V+ (Bureau Vers plus de bien-être), ROTOR
Bulgaria
- Castra Rubra Winery Guest House / ZOOM studio, dontDIY
- The Triangular Tower of Serdica / Atelier 3 Architects, ADM Studio
- white concrete old house / I/O architects
- Magazia 1 / MOTTO architectural studio, OBB Controlling
- DEMOKRATOS / Think Forward
- Radisson Blu Larnaca / Panayides Spinazzola Architects
Cyprus
- University of Nicosia 'Six Towers' Student Residences / Eraclis Papachristou - Architects
- Connection and Amelioration of the 28th October, K. Palama and D. Solomou Squares in Paphos. / Agisilaou & Kalavas Architectural Workshop3CX
- OFFICE BUILDING / Seroff & Papadopoulos Architects
- Laniteio Secondary School Extension / Armeftis & Associates
- Mouttalos District Redevelopment / XO-Architects and Sigma & Co.
- Markideio Municipal Theatre / Simpraxis
- Smalto Dental Clinic / Yiorgos Hadjichristou
Czech Republic
- Protest Stand - site specific instalation / 2021 Architects
- DRN / FIALA + NEMEC s.r.o.
- Old Water Tower Community Center / Petr Hájek ARCHITEKTI
- Doubravka Lookout Tower / Hut architektury Martin Rajnis
- Dolní Břežany Sports Hall / SPORADICAL
- Apartment house Domino / Atelier RAW s.r.o.
- Štajnhaus / ORA
- Exit station of the Pustevny cableway / Kamil Mrva Architects, s.r.o.
- Boiler House Libčice nad Vltavou / Atelier Hoffman
- church of st. Wenceslas / Atelier Štěpán
- KINONEKINO transformation of a movie theater into cultural community center / XTOPIX architekti s.r.o., Simona Ledvinková
- Extension of DOX Centre for Contemporary Art / Petr Hájek ARCHITEKTI
- Residential and studio building at the former Berlin flower market / HEIDE & VON BECKERATH, ifau
Germany
- Terracehouse Berlin / Brandlhuber+ Emde, Burlon, Muck Petzet Architekten
- Opera House / / hg merz
- ThyssenKrupp Test Tower / Werner Sobek Design, Jahn Architects
- Wittenberg Castle / Bruno Fioretti Marquez, ifb frohloff staffa kühl ecker PartG mbH, AADe Stuve Architekten, DGI Bauwerk
- Embassy for children, SOS Children's Villages / Ludloff Ludloff
- City Library / Max Dudler
- Philosophical Seminar at the Cathedral Square, Muenster / Peter Böhm Architekten
- New Town Library Rottenburg am Neckar / harris + kurrle architekten partnerschaft mbb
- Futurium Berlin / RICHTER MUSIKOWSKI, JUCA architektur+landschaftsarchitektur
- UNIQUE³ CUBE / Hauser Architektur
- Substation Sellerstraße / HEIDE & VON BECKERATH
- Christkönig–Chapel at Cathedral Altenberg / gernot schulz : architektur GmbH
- WSDA Waste Recycling, Maintanance Depot / KNERER UND LANG Architekten GmbH
- Community centre, refugee camp Spinelli / Krötsch Graf Kretzer Architekten und Ingenieure and Atelier U20, Studentsgroup of the Faculty of Architecture, University of Kaiserslautern (TUK)
- Bremer Landesbank / Caruso St John Architects
- Museum Tonofenfabrik / heneghan peng architects
- Kulturpalast / GMP Architekten Von Gerkan, Marg und Partner
Denmark
- Maersk Tower, extension of the Panum complex at the University of Copenhagen / C.F. Møller Architects, SLA
- Dortheavej Residence / BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
- Streetmekka Viborg / EFFEKT
- Researcher Apartments / Praksis
- THE SILO / COBE
- Hammershus Visitors Centre / Arkitema Architects, Christoffer Harlang
- TIRPITZ / BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
- Axel Towers / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects
- Fjord House / Studio Olafur Eliasson
- LEGO House / BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Estonia
- Baltic Station Market / KOKO architects
- Renovation of the Machinery Hall of A.M. Luther's Furniture Factory / HG (Hayashi-Grossschmidt) Arhitektuur OÜ
- Memorial for the Estonian Victims of Communism / Arhitektuuribüroo JVR, Stuudio Truus, Ninja Stuudio
- Pilgrims’ House in Vastseliina / KAOS Architects
- Estonian Film Museum / BOA
- ARVO PÄRT CENTRE / Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos
- Estonian Academy of Arts / KUU architects
Spain
- ARTS CENTRE AND HOTEL IN THE SANT JULIÀ DE RAMIS FORTRESS / Fuses-Viader Arquitectes
- residential complex: three houses + multipurpose pavilion / longo + roldán arquitectura
- HOTEL AND RESTAURANT IN THE ANCIENT MONTALVÁN POTTERY FACTORY (TRIANA, SEVILLE) / AF6 Arquitectura
- RESTORATION AND ENVIRONMENTAL UPGRADE OF THE ARCHITECTS' ASSOCIATION OF CATALONIA HEADQUARTERS / Fuses-Viader Arquitectes, Jorge Perea, Arquitecte, Jordi Mansilla Arquitecte
- New Pallol Square in the historic center of Girona / amm arquitectes
- LIFE REUSING POSIDONIA/ 14 social dwellings in Sant Ferran, Formentera / IBAVI
- Civic Centre Lleialtat Santsenca / HARQUITECTES
- GALLERY-HOUSE / Carles Enrich Studio
- GLASS HOUSE / OFIS arhitekti
- Building for new Norvento Headquarter / Mangado y Asociados
- Exhibition Hall in the former Santo Domingo Convent / Antonio Jiménez Torrecillas, Elisa Valero
- Plasencia Auditorium and Congress Centre / selgascano
- Refurbishment of a building in Plaza de Puerto Rubio for the Save The Children Foundation / elii [architecture office]
- Boquero Morilla House / Álvaro Carrillo Eguilaz
- Ca la Dona (Whomen's house) + Youth centre / Sandra Bestraten i Castells - Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC), Bestraten Hormias Arquitectura
- Desert City / GARCIAGERMAN ARQUITECTOS
- House 1413 / HARQUITECTES
- Congress Center and Hotel in Palma de Mallorca / Mangado y Asociados
- Rehabilitation and expansion of the Gon-Gar Workshops / NUA arquitectures
- Ibenergi Headquarters / Taller Abierto
- New logistic center of Mayoral Moda Infantil / System Arquitectura
- Public Library and Historic Archive of the city of Baiona / Murado & Elvira
- Rehabilitation of Casa Vicens / Martínez Lapeña - Torres Arquitectos, Daw Office
- Palace of Justice / Mecanoo, AYESA
- MIX DWELLING BUILDING AT 22@ / COLL-LECLERC Arquitectos
- Solo House / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen
- CaixaForum Sevilla Cultural Center / Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra
Finland
- Aalto University Väre Building / Verstas Architects
- Taika Kindergarten / OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture
- Helsinki Central Library Oodi / ALA Architects Ltd.
- Kruunuvuorenranta Automated Waste Collection Station / B & M Architects
- Gullkronan Senior Housing / Huttunen-Lipasti-Pakkanen Architects
- Think Corner / JKMM Architects
- West Terminal 2 / PES-Architects
- Amos Rex Art Museum / JKMM Architects
- Lonna Sauna / OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture
France
- The Perret Hall - Cultural Centre / Atelier d'architecture Pierre Hebbelinck, HBAAT - HELEEN HART — MATHIEU BERTELOOT
- Museum of Arts, Nantes / Stanton Williams Architects
- Oscar Niemeyer cultural and sports center / La Soda
- E26 (school refectory) / BAST
- Extension of the Cluny Museum / Bernard Desmoulin architecte
- Stone building in Paris / Barrault Pressacco
- Hidden house / FMAU
- Camille Claudel Museum / ARCHITECTURES ADELFO SCARANELLO
- Longchamp Racecourse / Dominique Perrault Architecte, Paris.
- ‘Théodore Gouvy’ Theatre in Freyming-Merlebach / Dominique Coulon et associés
- Transformation of 530 dwellings - Grand Parc Bordeaux / Frédéric Druot Architecture, Lacaton & Vassal architectes, Christophe Hutin Architecture
- ENSAE PARISTECH, Campus Paris-Saclay / CAB ARCHITECTES (CALORI AZIMI BOTINEAU)
- Paris Courthouse / Renzo Piano Building Workshop
- Institute of Molecular Sciences in Orsay / KAAN Architecten, FRES architectes
- Chris Marker student housing and RATP bus amenities / Eric Lapierre Experience
- Lafayette Anticipations / O.M.A.
- Extension of Technilum production unit in Béziers / Passelac & Roques Architectes
- Saint Jacques de la Lande Church / Álvaro Siza 2 - Arquitecto, SA
- Headquarters of the Bar Association, School of Lawyers and offices in Lyon / OAB Office of Architecture in Barcelona, Alberto Peñín Llobell, AABD Architectes
Georgia
- Moxy Hotel Tbilisi / Dephani AD
- Black Sea Arena / DREI ARCHITEKTEN
- Dance Hall For Dance Choreographer Tea Darchia's Studio / David Giorgadze Architects
- Fabrika Tbilisi / MUA - Multiverse Architecture
- Bazaar Building / David Danelia Architects
- Tbilisi Park Hotel / SEDUM.ARCHITECTS
- Coffee Production Plant / Giorgi Khmaladze Architects
- Pavilion for Chacha Ceremonies / Alexander Brodsky, Wunderwerk
Greece
- OTE Call Center Athinas Renovation / ArchitectScripta
- H_34 Apartments Building in Voula / 314 Architecture Studio
- Public Preschool in Glyfada / Klab Architecture
- AGEMAR Headquarters (Headquarters of Angelicoussis Group) / Rena Sakellaridou SPARCH PC
Hungary
- Hotel Salona Palace / Arhipolis
- Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art Rijeka-in the making / Dinko Peračić, ARP
- Issa Megaron / PROARH
- Stadium Luka Šokčević Šaljapin / GEplus arhitekti d.o.o.
- House for Two / Bogdan Budimirov
- Popovača School / roth&čerina, XYZ ARHITEKTURA
- Adris Grupa/ Croatia Osiguranje office building interiors / jedanjedan
- Mali Arsenal, HERA Visitor Center / AB Forum
- Public pool Vukovar / Arhitektonski biro Turato
- Mini Art Cinema / Damir Gamulin, Antun Sevšek
- 'Žnjan - Pazdigrad' Primary School / x3m
- Housing Complex Jodranovac / Arhitektura Svebor Andrijević
- Country House Konstari / nonA d.o.o.
Croatia
- Reconstruction of the Saint Martin parish church / B+B Műterem Ltd.
- Entrance Building, Graphisoft Park / RADIUS B+S Kft.
- Treehouses / arkt studio
- The renewal of the Palatinus Bath / Archikon
- Blessed Celestina Nursery / dmb műterem Ltd.
- Reconstruction of the Old Town Hall of Buda / Hetedik Műterem Ltd.
- Port Authority Building, Győr-Gönyü / sporaarchitects Ltd., Térhálózat Design Kft.
- The Graphic Designer’s House / architecture uncomfortable workshop
- Market Hall and Event Center of Újpest / FIRKA ARCHITECT STUDIO LTD.
Ireland
- Rust-ic House / URBAN AGENCY
- Art Room, Secondary School, Aran islands, Ireland / Paul Dillon Architects
- New School In Town / SJK Architects
- Dublin Port Centre Precinct / Darmody Architecture
- St. Mary's Medieval Mile Museum / McCullough Mulvin Architects
- Vaulted House / GKMP Architects
- National Gallery of Ireland, Refurbishment of Historic Wings / heneghan peng architects
- 14 Henrietta Street / Shaffrey Architects
Iceland
- The Retreat at Blue Lagoon / Basalt Architects
- The Marshall House / Kurtogpi Architects
- Vigdis Finnbogadottir - Institute of foreign languages / Andrúm
Italy
- Engie Headquarters / Park Associati
- Casa Fantini / Lissoni Architettura
- Terra Madre - Scuola d'infanzia Sandro Pertini e piazza pedonale / Luca Peralta Studio, 3TI Progetti
- library of the benedictine monastery Marienberg / Werner Tscholl Architekt
- Corte del Forte Dance Pavilion / Rintala Eggertsson Architects
- Educational Ensemble Terenten / feld72 Architekten
- Accessibility project for the Heritage Park of Ceto, Cimbergo and Paspardo (UNESCO Site n.94) / Babau Bureau, Elisa Brusegan
- Vatican Chapel / Pavilion of the Holy See — Venice Architecture Biennale 2018 / Souto Moura - Arquitectos, SA
- M9 Museum District / Sauerbruch Hutton
- ANM 2018 / Ordinary Re-construction / MARIA GIUSEPPINA GRASSO CANNIZZO
- Prada productive headquarter / Canali associati s.r.l.
- Chapel of Silence / Studio Associates
- Atelier of the Artist Marco Bagnoli / Studio Toti Semerano
- STONED / ELASTICOSPA+3
- Refurbishment of two rural houses / Studio Albori
- Lavazza Campus: company headquarters and museum, public garden and multi-functional center / Cino Zucchi Architetti
- Fondazione Prada Tower / O.M.A.
Lithuania
- Kaunas Bus Station / Dvieju grupe
- Valley Villa / ARCHES
- Bus Station at Vilnius International Airport / Vilnius Architecture Studio
- ADMINISTRATION BUILDING "REALINIJA", JONAVOS 30 / Kancas Studio
- Green Hall 2 / Archinova, Arrow Architects
- Multifunctional complex A.Juozapavičiaus str.13 / Architects bureau G. Natkevicius and partners
- Vilnius Tech Park / A2SM
- Reconstruction of sanatorium into reacreational building / Aketuri architektai
- VU BOTANICAL GARDEN LABORATORY BUILDING RECONSTRUCTION /Paleko architektu studija
- MO-Modern Art Museum / Studio Daniel Libeskind, DO architects
- Apartment building in Žvėrynas / Audrius Ambrasas Architects
- Duplex in Turniškės / PLAZMA Architecture Studio
- Office building on Nemunas waterfront /Architects bureau G. Natkevicius and partners
Luxembourg
- Showroom Norbert Brakonier / A + T ARCHITECTURE LUMEN
- DIANE HEIREND ARCHITECTES
- Cycle and Pedestrian Path under the Adolphe Bridge / Christian Bauer et Associés Architectes
- LLC Luxembourg Learning Center / VALENTINY hvp architects
- Highschool for healthcare professions / Fabeck Architectes
Latvia
- Private house in Cēsis / OUTOFBOX
- Two houses / SINTIJA VAIVADE_ARHITEKTE
- Office building PLACE ELEVEN / Diānas Zalānes projektu birojs
- Red Ice / NRJA, IG Kurbads, Stals un Steinbergs, IAG Projekti, Plazma Studio
- Pauls Stradins Clinical University Hospital / Sarma & Norde Architects, JKMM Architects
- Gertrudes 121 - refurbishment of tenement houses / 12 LĪNIJAS
Montenegro
- Summer Houses / AKVS architecture
- Hotel Kamenovo / Mit-Arh
North Macedonia
- Skanderbeg Square in Skopje / BINA [bureau of inventive architecture], QB Arkitektura, BMA - Besian Mehmeti Architects
- Chelsea business center / GMS
- Urban Modular / Sara Simoska Arhitektura, MELEEM Skopje
- Residential Building STOGOVO 14 / Attika Architects
Malta
- Restoration and rehabilitation of the Phoenicia Hotel and its surrounding fortifications / AP Valletta
- At the Borderline / Archi+
- HOUSE_59 / CVC architecture
- eCABS Booking Office / Valentino Architects
- Farsons Corporate Office Extension / TBA Periti
The Netherlands
- Musis Sacrum / van Dongen – Koschuch Architects and Planners.
- Sportcampus Zuiderpark / FaulknerBrowns Architects, ABT
- House of Province Gelderland / Team V Architectuur
- Circl / de Architekten Cie.
- Rijnstraat 8, renovation Ministry Building / O.M.A.
- Data Center AM4 / Benthem Crouwel Architects
- Visitor center park Vijversburg / STUDIO MAKS
Norway
- Experimental housing at Svartlamon / Nøysom Arkitekter
- Cabin Nerskogen / Vardehaugen
- Klostergaarden Boathouse / Trodahl Arkitekter
- Kvåsfossen Visitor centre / Rever og Drage Architects
- Skreda Raodside Rest Area / Manthey Kula
- Fleinvær Refugium / TYIN tegnestue Architects, Rintala Eggertsson Architects
- Mylla Cabin / Mork Ulnes Architects
- lnnfill housing, Huitfeldts gate 15 AS / Jensen & Skodvin Arkitektkontor as
- The Nursing School / Jarmund/Vigsnæs AS Arkitekter MNAL
Poland
- CITY MUNICIPAL OFFICE BUILDING IN ZA BRAMKĄ STREET / Ultra Architects
- MUSEUM OF THE WORLD WAR II / Studio Architektoniczne Kwadrat
- RED HOUSE / TOPROJEKT
- THE REGIONAL COURT BUILDING COMPLEX IN SIEDLCE / HRA Architekci
- Cracovia 1906 Centennial Hall with the Sports Center for the Handicapped / Biuro Projektów Lewicki Łatak
- SZUCHA Premium Offices / Stelmach i Partnerzy Biuro Architektoniczne Sp. z o. o.
- Nawa - Architectural Sculpture / Zieta Prozessdesign
- "Vistula River" Station Park / JAKABE Projekty Spółka z o.o., Michał Grzybowski, Kolektyw Palce Lizać, Agata Rochowska-Hławka
- Affordable Housing Assembly at the European Capital of Culture 2016 Settlement Nowe Żerniki / Arch_it Piotr Zybura, PAG Pracownia Architektury Głowacki, Studio TSB / Tadeusz Sawa-Borysławski, Horn Architekci, S3NS ARCHITEKTURA - IGOR KAŹMIERCZAK
- WORLD’S VANISHING PLANTS GARDEN WITH THE EDUCATIONAL PAVILION IN ARBORETUM SGGW / JRK72
- Bałtyk office building / MVRDV, Natkaniec Olechnicki Architekci
- Kindergarten in Kleszczówka / TOPROJEKT
- Town Hall / BBGK Architekci Sp. z o. o.
- Unikato / Robert Konieczny - KWK Promes
- Silesia University's Radio and Television department / BAAS arquitectura, Grupa 5 Architekci, Małeccy Biuro Projektowe
- Sprzeczna 4 Residential Building / BBGK Architekci Sp. z o. o.
- Akademeia High School in Warsaw / Medusa Group
- By the Way House / Robert Konieczny - KWK Promes
Portugal
- Rural Hotel River House / Menos é Mais Arquitectos Associados, Lda.
- Promise - Cottage house / Camilo Rebelo Arquitectos
- FPM41 / Barbas Lopes Arquitectos
- Barão de Santos Palace / Barbas Lopes Arquitectos
- Rotating House, Coimbra / Pedro Bandeira - PLF
- Chapel of Eternal Light / Bernardo Rodrigues
- Tua Valley Interpretive Centre / Rosmaninho + Azevedo - Arquitectos
- Quelhas House / Inês Lobo Arquitectos Lda
- José Adrião / José Adrião Arquitetos
- Luís de Camões Theatre / Manuel Graça Dias + Egas José Vieira, Arquitectos, Contemporânea, lda
- House in Rua do Paraíso / FALA
- Our Lady of Fátima Chapel / Plano Humano Arquitectos
- CAA / Águeda Arts Centre / AND-RÉ
- Power Plant for the Foz Tua Dam / Souto Moura - Arquitectos, SA
- Mount Chapel / Álvaro Siza 2 - Arquitecto, SA
- Lisbon Cruise Terminal / Carrilho da Graça
- Porto Botanical Garden: Casa Andresen, Koepp Greenhouses and Casa Salabert / Nuno Valentim, Arquitectura e Reabilitação, Lda
Romania
- Londra Housing / ADN Birou de Arhitectura
- Werk Restaurant / Filofi si Trandafir Arhitectura
- Ion Oblemenco Stadium / DICO si TIGANAS birou de proiectare SRL, SC. Plan 31.SRL, SC. INSTAL DATA PROIECT SRL
- Equestrian center in Sânsimion / LARIX STUDIO, STABECH STRUCTURE
- RESTORATION, REFURBISHMENT OF THE HEADQUARTERS OF THE ORDER OF ARCHITECTS OF ROMANIA BUCHAREST BRANCH /STARH - Birou de arhitectura (Florian & Iulia Stanciu)
- Occidentului 40 / ADN Birou de Arhitectura
- Oromolu Office / DSBA
Serbia
- Stattwerk office Belgrade / Stattwerk
- "Virtus" Winery / Branimir Popović architects
- N1 Housing / Studio Simović
- Villa Pavlovic / Neoarhitekti, Neoarhitekti
- Commercial and hotel complex in Rajiceva, Belgrade / proaspekt d.o.o.
- Misdemeanor Court Pancevo / 1X2STUDIO
- Reconstruction of Museum of Contemporary Art, Belgrade / nooto, Dejan Todorović architect
Sweden
- Nationalmuseum / Wingårdh Arkitektkontor AB, Wikerstål Arkitekter AB / Tengbom
- Elderly Care Skärvet / Kjellander Sjöberg
- Skissernas Museum / Elding Oscarson
- Kata Farm / AIX Arkitekter
- Atelier Lapidus / Arrhov Frick
- Masterplan and Holiday houses, Bungenäs / Skälsö Arkitekter
- Bruksgården / Petra Gipp Arkitektur
Slovenia
- Entrance Pavillion to Arboretum Volčji Potok / ARREA architecture
- Renovation of the Vrlovčnik Homestead in Matkov Kot / MEDPROSTOR, arhitekturni atelje d.o.o.
- TERMALIJA FAMILY WELLNESS / ENOTA
- Renovation of Hotel Švicarija / ARREA architecture, Studio AKKA
- 3SHOEBOX HOUSE / OFIS arhitekti
- Brdo F6 terraced houses / Bevk Perovic arhitekti
- Winter cabin in Mount Kanin / OFIS arhitekti
- Ljubljana Regional Waste Management Centre - RCERO Ljubljana / Plan B, BRUTO, ProstoRož, Trash design, studiobotas
- Tem Čatež Factory Expansion / Jereb in Budja arhitekti
- House Celovska 01 / gregorc/vrhovec
- Pedenjped Day-Care Centre, Pedenjcarstvo Unit in Ljubljana Kašelj / oaza
Slovakia
- Revitalisation of the Public Space of the Centrum Shopping Centre / zerozero
- Residential Complex Condominium Devín / PMArchitekti
- Hunting Lodge / Pantograph
- Courtyard / Vallo Sadovsky Architects
- Family house Jarovce - A home for grandparents and nine grandchildren / Compass
- Adaptation of the former factory Mlynica / GutGut
- New Synagogue / PLURAL
Ukraine
- The land of bears and wolves / Project 7
- Pechersk School International / ARCHIMATIKA
- Hlibivka Countryside Hotel / KUDIN architects
- Rock House / 33bY Architecture
- The Metropolitan Sheptytsky Center, Ukrainian Catholic University, Lviv / Behnisch Architekten, Chaplinskyy & Associates, AVR Development
- Teatr na Podoli / Drozdov&Partners
- Stage / Stage Dnipro Community, Hip Park, Kultura Medialna Non-Profit Organization
United Kingdom
- The Sultan Nazrin Shah Centre / Niall McLaughlin Architects
- Writ in Water / Studio Octopi, Mark Wallinger
- Belarusian Memorial Chapel / Spheron Architects
- Nucleus, The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and Caithness Archive / Reiach and Hall Architects
- Royal Academy of Music: The Susie Sainsbury Theatre and The Angela Burgess Recital Hall / Ian Ritchie Architects Ltd
- Gasholders London / Wilkinson Eyre
- Fallahogey Studio / McGarry-Moon Architects
- 168 Upper Street / Groupwork + Amin Taha
- Charlie Bigham’s Food Production Campus / Feilden Fowles Architects
- Red House / 31/44 Architects
- Goldsmiths Centre for Contemporary Art / ASSEMBLE
- Stele House / OMMX
- Royal Academy of Arts masterplan / David Chipperfield Architects
- Chadwick Hall / Henley Halebrown
- Bushey Cemetery / Waugh Thistleton Architects
- Bloomberg / Foster + Partners
- Storey's Field Centre and Eddington Nursery / MUMA
- The Leadenhall Building / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
- 15 Clerkenwell Close / Groupwork + Amin Taha
Kosovo
- H House / 4M Group
- Garden House / Gezim Pacarizi
- Anarchitecture Theatre / anarch