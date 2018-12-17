World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Silvia Acar Arquitetura
  6. 2018
  7. Chalet L / Silvia Acar Arquitetura

Chalet L / Silvia Acar Arquitetura

  • 06:00 - 17 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Chalet L / Silvia Acar Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Chalet L / Silvia Acar Arquitetura, © André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

© André Scarpa © André Scarpa © André Scarpa © André Scarpa + 10

Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Text description provided by the architects. The chalet l was designed to be just a room, a transparent refuge in the forest. For creating the feeling of being surrounded the treetops, the refuge was raised from the ground, creating a space under it, where it is possible to do outside activities. There is also space on arrival to put boots and coats. Inside, a desk, sink and nightstand built in, creating a small refuge.  The chalet area l is 6.25 m²

Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

The implantation followed the criterion of existing glades in the forest, in combination of the search for the best views to the mountain across of the valley. The idea of minimal interference extends to the limit, so there is no construction for the parking area and accesses, these are made by trails on the ground.

Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

The structure was designed as panels made of metalon tubular steel profiles, previously built on frames, and only welded in place. The exterior is lined with cementitious slab on the sides to stop some of the late afternoon sun. The interior, has thermoacoustic insulation coated with plywood lightly dyed in white. The roof is made with metallic layered tiles and the interior trimming liner keeps the interior cozy and even. The outside floor and staircase are made of expanded metal screen.

Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Silvia Acar Arquitetura
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Brazil
Cite: "Chalet L / Silvia Acar Arquitetura" [Chalé L / Silvia Acar Arquitetura] 17 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907452/chalet-l-silvia-acar-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream