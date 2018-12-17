Chalet L / Silvia Acar Arquitetura

+ 10

Architects Silvia Acar Arquitetura

Location São Lourenço da Serra, SP, Brazil

Architect Responsible Silvia Acar

Area 67.2 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs André Scarpa

Photographs André Scarpa

Builder Engeark

Text description provided by the architects. The chalet l was designed to be just a room, a transparent refuge in the forest. For creating the feeling of being surrounded the treetops, the refuge was raised from the ground, creating a space under it, where it is possible to do outside activities. There is also space on arrival to put boots and coats. Inside, a desk, sink and nightstand built in, creating a small refuge. The chalet area l is 6.25 m²

The implantation followed the criterion of existing glades in the forest, in combination of the search for the best views to the mountain across of the valley. The idea of minimal interference extends to the limit, so there is no construction for the parking area and accesses, these are made by trails on the ground.

The structure was designed as panels made of metalon tubular steel profiles, previously built on frames, and only welded in place. The exterior is lined with cementitious slab on the sides to stop some of the late afternoon sun. The interior, has thermoacoustic insulation coated with plywood lightly dyed in white. The roof is made with metallic layered tiles and the interior trimming liner keeps the interior cozy and even. The outside floor and staircase are made of expanded metal screen.