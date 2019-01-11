World
Avenues The Word School / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

  10:00 - 11 January, 2019
Avenues The Word School / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos
© Ana Mello
  • Architects

    aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

  • Location

    R. Pedro Avancine, 73 - Real Parque, São Paulo - SP, 05679-160, Brazil

  • Authors

    Roberto Aflalo Filho, Felipe Aflalo, José Luiz Lemos, Grazzieli Gomes Rocha

  • Coordinator

    Flavia Marcondes

  • Collaborators

    Davi de Moura Lacerda, Paula Homsi, Bruna Florencio, Renata Scheliga, Ítala Bonatelli, André Sumida, Min Chul, Livia Fantin, Cristiane Urakawa, Ana Beatriz Palma, André Furcolin, Gabriel Braga, Felipe Sato

  • Interns

    Stefano Fiocca, Kamal Yazbek, Juliana Fonseca

  • Area

    450625.4 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Ana Mello, Pedro Mascaro

  • Acoustics

    Harmonia Davi Akkerman + Holtz

  • Automation and control

    Jugend

  • Electrical, Hydraulic and Fire Control

    Projetar Engenharia

  • Concrete structure

    CEC Companhia de Engenharia Civil

  • Metallic structure

    VMC Projetos Mecânicos e Estruturais

  • Foundations

    Consultrix

  • Interiors

    DM/AM Arquitetura

  • Waterproofing

    Proiso

  • Irrigation

    Regatec

  • Facade cleaning

    PB Soluções

  • Lighting

    Studio IX

  • Landscape Design

    EKF

  • Security

    Brasiliano & Associados

  • Fire Control Consulting

    Capitão Dib

  • Accessibility Consulting

    Pimenta Associados

  • Consultants for legislation and approvals

    Levisky
© Pedro Mascaro
Text description provided by the architects. Architecture firm aflalo/gasperini signs the new design of international school Avenues: The World School, at a quiet and tree-lined area in the Cidade Jardim neighborhood, in São Paulo. The São Paulo unit, opened in August, is the second in the world, made of sustainable, pleasant environments that boost students’ creativity.

© Ana Mello
The challenge of this design was to turn the existing structure of an office building into a school with a diverse, dynamic and interconnected program. The architectural solution was retrofitting the building, distributing the different grades of primary and secondary schools along the floors. Internal spaces were created to provide visualization and access to the different floors, driving communication and exchange between students of different ages.

© Ana Mello
Planta - térreo
© Ana Mello
A new adjacent building was created for complementary activities, with a theater, gymnasium, an indoors patio, outdoors sports courts and patios. This dialogue between the new and the existing provides greater proximity and integration between classroom floors and common areas.

© Ana Mello
The sequence of volumes at different heights creates easy access to open areas on multiple levels, strengthening the school’s indoors/outdoors relationships. The top floors of the buildings – with sports courts and terraces – provide a magnificent view of the São Paulo skyline. “The idea of leisure areas on the top floors was to create a connection between the children and the city, so that contact with external areas is, at once, for leisure and learning,” explained José Luiz Lemos, managing partner at aflalo/gasperini.

© Ana Mello
Croqui
© Pedro Mascaro
On internal areas, the environments designed include an environmental quality, with indoor gardens, double-height ceilings, colors, and a playful interaction with architecture, giving the project a unique dynamic. Common and circulation areas are also used as learning spaces and for interdisciplinary projects, like the wooden stairs that are also used as bleachers.

© Ana Mello
At the cafeterias, we can see the building’s structure, designed to instigate and trigger children’s curiosity, just like every detail of the school, with its interior design by architecture firm DM/AM. “The landscaping, architecture and interior design works form an essential tripod for the school. They complement and frame each other, adding quality to the spaces,” added José Luiz.

© Ana Mello
Section
© Ana Mello
The façade highlights the contrast between the existing and the new constructions. In the classrooms, horizontal sun shades protect the building from direct sunlight, and internal light shelves potentiate natural light. In the common areas, perforated metal panels guarantee sun-shielding and the necessary natural ventilation, as well as uniform massing, adding a contemporary feel to the architecture.

© Pedro Mascaro
Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
aflalo/gasperini arquitetos
Wood Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Refurbishment Renovation Brazil
"Avenues The Word School / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos" 11 Jan 2019. ArchDaily.

