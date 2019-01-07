A' Design Awards Announce World Design Rankings

The A’ Design Award is an international award whose aim is to provide designers, architects, and innovators from all architecture and design fields with a competitive platform to showcase their work and products to a global audience. Among the design world's many awards, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale and breadth; in 2015, over 1,000 different designs received awards, with all fields of design recognized by the award's 100 different categories.
The World Design Rankings (WDR) are sponsored by the A' Design Award and Competition, the world's leading international design accolade. The WDR ranks all the countries based on the number of designers that have been granted with the A' Design Award between the years 2010 and 2018. Highly competitive and influential, WDR is to design what the Olympics are to sports. It aims to provide additional data and insights to economists and journalists regarding the state-of-art in the design industry. The ultimate aim of the world design rankings is to contribute to global design culture through advocating and highlighting good design. The rankings aim to provide a snapshot of the state-of-art and design potentials of countries worldwide by highlighting their creative strengths and available opportunities.
The United States tops the list with 584 awards, followed by China (554), and Japan (215). Take a look at our favorite architectural projects below.
The submission period for the A' Design Award closes on February 28th. You can register here. After the winners are announced on April 15th, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily.
Da Chang Muslim Cultural Center / Hejingtang Design Studio / China
Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2018
Hadar´s House / Asante Architecture & Design / Norway
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2018
Mirrors Cafe / Hisanori Ban / Japan
Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2015
The Mirrored Sight Shelter Viewing House, Tea House / Li Hao - One Take Architects / China
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2018
Kiyosato Villa with Exhibition Space / Satoshi Okada / Japan
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2017
Baan Nong Bua School / Jun Sekino / Thailand
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2018
Solar Egg – More than a Sauna / Furniture and Bigert & Bergström / Sweden
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2018
AS Offices Mixed Use Building / AS Arquitectura / Mexico
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2017
Chalet La Pedevilla / Pedevilla Architects / Italy
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2016
Irekua Anatani Residential House / Broissin Architects / Mexico
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2017
Pool House Residential / Priyanka Khanna and Rudraksh Charan / India
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2017
Jerry House / onion / Thailand
Gold A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Winner, 2017
Flowing Tai Chi / CHIH-KAI,KANG / China
Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2016
The Field Is Embedded With Wisdom / Sheng-Hsin Hsu / Taiwan
Gold A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Winner, 2017
Chhatrapti Shivaji International Airport / Mumbai International Airport Ltd. & SOM / India
Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2015
Grotto Sauna / PARTISANS / Canada
Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2015
Hiza / Proarh Davor Matekovic / Croatia
Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2015
Manshausen Island Resort / Snorre Stinessen / Norway
Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2017
Qin Service Center by Chin-Feng Wu / Taiwan
Gold A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Winner, 2015
Barin Ski Resort / Ryra Design Studio / Iran
Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2016