A' Design Awards Announce World Design Rankings

The A’ Design Award is an international award whose aim is to provide designers, architects, and innovators from all architecture and design fields with a competitive platform to showcase their work and products to a global audience. Among the design world's many awards, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale and breadth; in 2015, over 1,000 different designs received awards, with all fields of design recognized by the award's 100 different categories.

The World Design Rankings (WDR) are sponsored by the A' Design Award and Competition, the world's leading international design accolade. The WDR ranks all the countries based on the number of designers that have been granted with the A' Design Award between the years 2010 and 2018. Highly competitive and influential, WDR is to design what the Olympics are to sports. It aims to provide additional data and insights to economists and journalists regarding the state-of-art in the design industry. The ultimate aim of the world design rankings is to contribute to global design culture through advocating and highlighting good design. The rankings aim to provide a snapshot of the state-of-art and design potentials of countries worldwide by highlighting their creative strengths and available opportunities.

The United States tops the list with 584 awards, followed by China (554), and Japan (215). Take a look at our favorite architectural projects below.



Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2018

Save this picture! Da Chang Muslim Cultural Center - Hejingtang Design Studio - China. Image © A' Design Awards

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2018

Save this picture! Hadar´s House - Asante Architecture & Design - Norway. Image © A' Design Awards

Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2015

Save this picture! Mirrors Cafe - Hisanori Ban - Japan. Image © A' Design Awards

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2018

Save this picture! The Mirrored Sight Shelter Viewing House, Tea House - Li Hao - One Take Architects - China. Image © A' Design Awards

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2017

Save this picture! Kiyosato Villa with Exhibition Space - Satoshi Okada - Japan. Image © A' Design Awards

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2018

Save this picture! Baan Nong Bua School - Jun Sekino - Thailand. Image © A' Design Awards

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2018

Save this picture! Solar Egg – More than a Sauna - Futurniture and Bigert & Bergström - Sweden. Image © A' Design Awards

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2017

Save this picture! AS Offices Mixed Use Building - AS Arquitectura - Mexico. Image © A' Design Awards

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2016

Save this picture! Chalet La Pedevilla - Pedevilla Architects - Italy. Image © A' Design Awards

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2017

Save this picture! Irekua Anatani Residential House - Broissin Architects - Mexico. Image © A' Design Awards

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2017

Save this picture! Pool House Residential - Priyanka Khanna and Rudraksh Charan - India. Image © A' Design Awards

Gold A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Winner, 2017

Save this picture! Jerry House - onion - Thailand. Image © A' Design Awards

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2016

Save this picture! Flowing Tai Chi - CHIH-KAI,KANG - China. Image © A' Design Awards

Gold A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Winner, 2017

Save this picture! The Field Is Embedded With Wisdom - Sheng-Hsin Hsu - Taiwan. Image © A' Design Awards

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2015

Save this picture! Chhatrapti Shivaji International Airport - Mumbai International Airport Ltd. & SOM - India. Image © A' Design Awards

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2015

Save this picture! Grotto Sauna - PARTISANS - Canada. Image © A' Design Awards

Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2015

Save this picture! Hiza - Proarh Davor Matekovic - Croatia. Image © A' Design Awards

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2017

Save this picture! Manshausen Island Resort - Snorre Stinessen - Norway. Image © A' Design Awards

Gold A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Winner, 2015

Save this picture! Qin Service Center - Chin-Feng Wu - Taiwan. Image © A' Design Awards

Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Winner, 2016