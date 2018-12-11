World
  Studio Fuksas Wins Competition for Gelendzhik Airport in Russia

Studio Fuksas Wins Competition for Gelendzhik Airport in Russia

Studio Fuksas Wins Competition for Gelendzhik Airport in Russia
Gelendzhik Airport. Image Courtesy of Studio Fuksas
Gelendzhik Airport. Image Courtesy of Studio Fuksas

Studio Fuksas has won the competition to design the new Gelendzhik Airport in Gelendzhik, Russia. Gelendzhik is considered the third most popular resort city on the Black Sea coast. Prioritizing the landscape and an interior garden of local pine trees, the project is set to become the new gateway into the city. Inspired by the flight of birds when they change direction, the airport was made to be a new landmark for Gelendzhik.

Gelendzhik Airport. Image Courtesy of Studio Fuksas

Gelendzhik Airport. Image Courtesy of Studio Fuksas
Gelendzhik Airport. Image Courtesy of Studio Fuksas
Gelendzhik Airport. Image Courtesy of Studio Fuksas
Gelendzhik Airport. Image Courtesy of Studio Fuksas

Focusing on the qualities of space, experience and the control of natural light, the airport was also made to respect local values and characteristics. The concept features a large, white canopy the cover the entirety of the airport. The design will not only be a visual reference point but also a “Green Landmark” in terms of management and supply of energy for Gelendzhik. The airport aspires to reduce resource consumption and foster environmental awareness. Passive and active design strategies combine as integral parts of the architectural design to illustrate the approach towards sustainability. Studio Fuksas created the project around environmental awareness to also minimize the need for mechanical systems. The studio also designed the circulation system of the airport area as a one-way ring road.

The project will provide connections to eleven domestic destinations, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Yekaterinburg.

