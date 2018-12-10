World
The High Line's New Public Space to Feature the Work of Simone Leigh

Next year New York's iconic High Line will open a new public space for art designed by James Corner Field Operations and Diller Scofidio + Renfro, with artwork by Simone Leigh. The public space will be the newest section of the elevated park dedicated to a rotating series of contemporary art commissions. The first art project in the space will be Brick House, a sixteen-foot-tall bronze bust of a black woman by Brooklyn’s Simone Leigh.

Located over 10th Avenue, the site is a spur off the main trunk line of an old rail bed. Conceived as a natural gathering space, the project aims to offer incredible views across either side of the High Line. This combines with the plinth, a space initiated by an international advisory committee of 13 artists, curators, and art world professionals where Simone Leigh's work will stand. Her bronze is influenced by the architectural styles of “Benin, Cameroon, and Chad, a restaurant from the American South and Batammaliba architecture” from Togo. The work will be the first project where the High Line Arts hopes to mark the beginning of the city’s next great public space.

The new public space and overlook is set to open in April 2019. Brick House will be unveiled at the opening and will remain on view through September 2020.

