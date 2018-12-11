World
  7. Sukhumvit 91 House / Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Sukhumvit 91 House / Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

  • 00:00 - 11 December, 2018
Sukhumvit 91 House / Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Sukhumvit 91 House / Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated, © Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

  • Interior Designer

    Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

  • Landscape Designer

    Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
Text description provided by the architects. In the middle of Sukhumvit Soi 91 where business area connects to Bangkok eastern suburb, a two-story house of 898 square meters on the plot of 150 square wah land stands for a family of four, which may extend to six in the future. Considering the size of this property, utility space, including separate cleaning area for two housemaids on one side beside neighboring apartment, is spacious.

© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
The house faces to northeastern. The width of a street in front of the house is 6 meters, rather narrow when compared to the house scale. This controls the building and positioning of a garage for six cars to run along the street for the convenience of the drivers. This property also has a mid-sized swimming pool and a small garden with a mid-sized tree. The roof of the garage is large enough to serve as an outdoor, multifunctional space for various activities. A tabernacle at one end of a swimming pool and a gym at the other end is connected by a long corridor, creating a volume of the entire place with a swimming pool as a center and house court.

© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
Section B
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
Since former residence of this family is a quiet condominium with a high level of privacy, serene atmosphere is needed for their new home too. The house is designed with a closed-off plan to maintain supreme privacy for busy townspeople. The wood lathe is used as main construction material not only for its durability and easy maintenance but also for its capacity to create a warm atmosphere. The structure of the house highlights lightness and transparency through upper and under planes, light roof and floor, and large mirror. The tone of tile and artificial stone creates a mood of harmony and calmness.

© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Cite: "Sukhumvit 91 House / Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated" 11 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907380/sukhumvit-91-house-archimontage-design-fields-sophisticated/> ISSN 0719-8884

