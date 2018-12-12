DAS_Lab Office / DAS Lab

+ 13

Interiors Designers DAS Lab

Location Zao-Fong Universe Building, No. 1800 Zhongshan Road West, Xuhui District, Shanghai, China

Lead Designer Jingze Li

Design Team Guo Xiang, Yu Qian, Zeyuan Chen

Area 120.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Yifei Xu

Text description provided by the architects. The reversal brought by emotions in the atmosphere create a balance state in two areas.

In the public space, a large number of steelgrids convey a sense of order generated byrule making. The light beam diffusing across the grids in particular spot and distance creates depression, an idle state when the consciousness is shackled.

Another kind of restraint attached to the material itself is what we want to release. The reversal caused by emotions refers to the relaxation of solitude and dialogue in public areas.

In the office space, the blank, openness, and transparency objectively brought an comforting and free vibe.

Emotional reversals, when sound and intonation intersect back and forth, are instead restrained one’s need could be easier aware confronts opposite.