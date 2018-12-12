World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. China
  5. DAS Lab
  6. 2018
  7. DAS_Lab Office / DAS Lab

DAS_Lab Office / DAS Lab

  • 20:00 - 12 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
DAS_Lab Office / DAS Lab
Save this picture!
© Yifei Xu
© Yifei Xu

© Yifei Xu © Yifei Xu © Yifei Xu © Yifei Xu + 13

  • Interiors Designers

    DAS Lab

  • Location

    Zao-Fong Universe Building, No. 1800 Zhongshan Road West, Xuhui District, Shanghai, China

  • Lead Designer

    Jingze Li

  • Design Team

    Guo Xiang, Yu Qian, Zeyuan Chen

  • Area

    120.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Yifei Xu
Save this picture!
© Yifei Xu
© Yifei Xu

Text description provided by the architects. The reversal brought by emotions in the atmosphere create a balance state in two areas.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

In the public space, a large number of steelgrids convey a sense of order generated byrule making. The light beam diffusing across the grids in particular spot and distance creates depression, an idle state when the consciousness is shackled.

Save this picture!
© Yifei Xu
© Yifei Xu

Another kind of restraint attached to the material itself is what we want to release. The reversal caused by emotions refers to the relaxation of solitude and dialogue in public areas.

Save this picture!
© Yifei Xu
© Yifei Xu

In the office space, the blank, openness, and transparency objectively brought an comforting and free vibe.

Save this picture!
© Yifei Xu
© Yifei Xu

Emotional reversals, when sound and intonation intersect back and forth, are instead restrained one’s need could be easier aware confronts opposite.

Save this picture!
© Yifei Xu
© Yifei Xu

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
DAS Lab
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors China
Cite: "DAS_Lab Office / DAS Lab" 12 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907348/das-lab-office-das-lab/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Yifei Xu

DAS Lab 上海办公室 / DAS Lab

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream