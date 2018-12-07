Hofmann House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

+ 39

Architects Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Location Valencia, Spain

Project Architects Fran Silvestre, Estefanía Soriano

Collaborator Architects María Masià | Arquitecto colaborador Fran Ayala, Pablo Camarasa, Sandra Insa, Sevak Asatrián, Ricardo Candela, David Sastre, Vicente Picó, Rubén March, Jose Manuel Arnao, Rosa Juanes, Gemma Aparicio, Juan Martinez, Paz Garcia-España, Daniel Uribe, Javier Briones, Ángel Pérez, Tomás Villa, Sergio Tórtola, Marta Escribano, Phoebe Harrison, Daniel Yacopino

Area 350.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photography Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Financial Manager Ana de Pablo

Comunication Sara Atienza

Constructor Construcciones Francés More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A consolidated landscape surrounded by gardens, a large and elongated plot with a distant view of the sea and a pleasant breeze. This is the searched and lucky starting point trigger of this story.

Three elements make up the project. An extruded cover in the longitudinal direction of the ground with a "T" shape is the framework in which space is inhabited. This geometry let us feel the sea, protecting from prying eyes, having the sense of living without neighbors. It helps control the southern sun during summer and lets it pass in winter. The walkable roof becomes a sort of belvedere enjoying the entire surface of the plot.

An exempt cabinet houses the structure, distributes spaces and filters privacy, opening up possibilities in the way of movement and use of space. The main room, shaded by the cantilever is arranged in continuity with the outside. The interior of the unit includes wetted parts and limits the scale of overnight areas that are located in the quiet part of the garden. The study opens on the corner with the best views.

These two elements, cover and cabinet are deposited on the stone base where the water level and other uses of the house are dug. These spaces are adapted to the natural slope that exists in the plot.

The scale of the house is moderated by understanding the living area as a base to emerge with the same natural stone which urbanizes part of the plot. On this base the sleeping area is deposited, creating shaded terraces where enjoying the outdoors.

A noticeably square plan, which covers an extensive range of uses in a compact area, is drawn. The staircase and the inner atrium distribute the spaces, prioritizing uses, with all spaces opened to the garden.