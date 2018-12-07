Canada's Best Architecture of 2018 Recognized by Canadian Architect Magazine

Canadian Architect has announced the winners of its annual Awards of Excellence program. Now in its 51st year, the awards are “the highest recognition for excellence in the design stage in the Canadian architectural sector.” Celebrating unbuilt and student work, the awards place emphasis on design ambition, innovation, and social and environmental sustainability.
This year, fourteen entries were recognized from a pool of 190 professional and student submissions. The winners, featured below, were divided into Awards of Excellence, Awards of Merit, Student Awards of Excellence, and the inaugural Photo Award of Excellence.
Award of Excellence
Windermere Fire Station 31 / gh3* with S2 Architecture
Idea Exchange Old Post Office / RDH Architects
The Octagon / Ja Architecture Studio
The Arbour / Moriyama Teshima Architects with Acton Ostry Architects Inc. Associated Architects
New Paddock – F1 Grand Prix du Canada / Les Architects FABG
Bibliothèque Gabrielle-Roy / Consortium Saucier+Perrotte with GLCRM Architectes
Škola Smíchov / Office Ou
Award of Merit
James Avenue Pumping Station / 5468796 Architecture
International Estonian Centre / Kongats Architects
Aménagement du musée et du dôme de la basilique de l’oratoire Saint-Joseph du Mount-Royal / Atelier TAG and Architecture49 in consortium
Insectarium de Montréal / Kuehn Malvezzi, Pelletier de Fontenay, Jodoin Lamarre Pratte with Atelier le Balto
Student Award of Excellence
Engaging the Post-Industrial Frontier / Joshua Nieves, Dalhousie University
Northern Cloud / Mark Melnichuk, McGill University
Photo Award of Excellence
Reflecting Architecture: Parq Vancouver / Ema Peter Photography
This year’s jury comprised Ted Watson, MRAIC, a partner at Toronto-based MJMA, Monica Adair, MRAIC, a co-founder and principal of Saint John, New Brunswick-based Acre Architects, and David Penner, FRAIC, founder and principal of David Penner Architect in Winnipeg.
News via: Canadian Architect Magazine