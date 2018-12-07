Canada's Best Architecture of 2018 Recognized by Canadian Architect Magazine

Save this picture! Idea Exchange Old Post Office / RDH Architects. Image via Canadian Architect Magazine

Canadian Architect has announced the winners of its annual Awards of Excellence program. Now in its 51st year, the awards are “the highest recognition for excellence in the design stage in the Canadian architectural sector.” Celebrating unbuilt and student work, the awards place emphasis on design ambition, innovation, and social and environmental sustainability.

This year, fourteen entries were recognized from a pool of 190 professional and student submissions. The winners, featured below, were divided into Awards of Excellence, Awards of Merit, Student Awards of Excellence, and the inaugural Photo Award of Excellence.

Award of Excellence

Windermere Fire Station 31 / gh3* with S2 Architecture

The Octagon / Ja Architecture Studio

The Arbour / Moriyama Teshima Architects with Acton Ostry Architects Inc. Associated Architects

New Paddock – F1 Grand Prix du Canada / Les Architects FABG

Bibliothèque Gabrielle-Roy / Consortium Saucier+Perrotte with GLCRM Architectes

Škola Smíchov / Office Ou

Award of Merit

James Avenue Pumping Station / 5468796 Architecture

International Estonian Centre / Kongats Architects

Aménagement du musée et du dôme de la basilique de l’oratoire Saint-Joseph du Mount-Royal / Atelier TAG and Architecture49 in consortium

Student Award of Excellence

Engaging the Post-Industrial Frontier / Joshua Nieves, Dalhousie University

Northern Cloud / Mark Melnichuk, McGill University

Photo Award of Excellence

Reflecting Architecture: Parq Vancouver / Ema Peter Photography

This year’s jury comprised Ted Watson, MRAIC, a partner at Toronto-based MJMA, Monica Adair, MRAIC, a co-founder and principal of Saint John, New Brunswick-based Acre Architects, and David Penner, FRAIC, founder and principal of David Penner Architect in Winnipeg.

