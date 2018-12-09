World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. United States
  5. Sheppard Robson
  6. 2018
  7. Ingenuity House / Sheppard Robson

Ingenuity House / Sheppard Robson

  • 19:00 - 9 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Ingenuity House / Sheppard Robson
Save this picture!
Ingenuity House / Sheppard Robson, © Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

© Jack Hobhouse © Jack Hobhouse © Jack Hobhouse © Jack Hobhouse + 15

  • Contractor

    Interserve Construction

  • Services engineer

    Interserve Engineering Services

  • MEP and Structural engineers pre-contract

    Arup

  • Client

    Interserve Construction
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

Text description provided by the architects. Sheppard Robson, with its interior design group ID:SR, has completed the 12,000m2, highly sustainable building for the FTSE support services and construction firm Interserve. The building has instigated a cultural shift for the company, consolidating four satellite offices into one collaborative atmosphere, which is centred on a dramatic, open, central space.

Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

Whilst the interiors are warm and civic, the external of the building – sitting close to the high-speed railway network HS2 – has been designed as a brave architectural form. The uncompromising, stepped structure acts as a catalyst for the transformation of the area of the city and is a key element of the region’s regeneration strategy.

Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

The structure of the BREEAM Excellent building, and the spaces it creates, are a direct response to the two over-arching ambitions for the project: environmental performance, with the sustainability agenda revolving around robust, carefully calibrated passive measures such as the self-shading form; and interactivity, with the building co-locating its regional team into one place for the first time.

The exterior of the building is defined by an undulating, anodised aluminium facade, creating an ‘object’ building that is a marker for the ambitious change planned for the area. The building is surrounded by heavy infrastructure and industrial sites, and has very few contextual or architectural cues. Therefore, the boldness of the form and materiality is a statement of change, which is anchored to its surroundings by a podium and landscaping.

Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse
Save this picture!
Location
Location

The triangular-shaped building reduces the mass of the structure externally, whilst internally, the plan creates the feeling of a continuous loop that promotes a sense of openness and encourages interaction. The triangular atrium at the heart of the plan builds drama, with the central stairs as the primary route through the building, prioritising physical movement rather than the use of lifts. This composition results in an incredibly compact plan, bringing people closer together and sparking interaction. The interiors are organised as four levels, all similar in size, which step out around a central atrium. This form characterises the building’s external identity, with the overhangs naturally shading the structure all year round, whilst also shaping the visual and physical permeability of the interior spaces.

Save this picture!
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

Each floorplan is arranged in the same way, to provide a range of work settings. On the outer perimeter is desking for more focused tasks, whilst more informal meeting spaces line the central space. This creates a series of stepped terraces that line the vast open space, animating the internal atrium, promoting visual connections throughout the building and adding a sense of theatre to the expansive central atrium.

Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Sheppard Robson
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Sustainability & Green Design United States
Cite: "Ingenuity House / Sheppard Robson" 09 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907288/ingenuity-house-sheppard-robson/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream