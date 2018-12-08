World
Đại Kim house / Aline Architect, © Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

© Triệu Chiến © Triệu Chiến © Triệu Chiến © Triệu Chiến + 20

© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

Text description provided by the architects. With Dai Kim house (4x14m), as most of the street houses in Vietnam, the solution of natural light and ventilation is a prerequisite for the design task.

© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

We hope to create a rhythm and flexible space, where people can live in harmony with the sun, natural wind and trees by the closest way in this small plot of land.

© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

Deviated floor solution is designed to blur the boundary between the top and the bottom, which creates a continuous connection and eliminates the sense of multi-floors (5 floors). We take advantage of the stairwell space when the floor landing is designed to be the hall of the room, creating a sense of privacy.

© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

Toilet is distributed flexibly and functional spaces are separated to ensure optimum density.

Section
Section

We also consider carefully bringing “nature” to living space. Nearly every location of the house always has at least a corner of the trees that will “soften” the space and make the feeling relaxed and gentle!

© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

As a house located in the western direction, it is imperative to calculate anti-heat solution in summer. We use a 3-layer solution for anti- heat. The first layer is 220 mm external wall to prevent the direct sunlight, the second layer is a green buffer that blocks dust, generates oxygen and pushes hot air outward; the third layer is glass door to get the light and prevent indirect heat to the house. This solution makes the house always cool, light-filled and has a view of natural trees.

© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

The whole staircase is made of iron frame and wood surface instead of concrete. Therefore, the light and wind can go freely to all the spaces of the building to create an airy and aesthetic sense for the people living in Dai Kim house.

Cite: "Đại Kim house / Aline Architect" 08 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907278/dai-kim-house-aline-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

