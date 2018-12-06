Zicatela / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach

+ 17

Collaborators Juan de la Rosa, Iván Ramirez

Site Area 649 m2

Built Area 224 m2

Total Area 896 m2

Construction System Slabs and concrete piles More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Zicatela by Alberto Kalach is a project that is developed as a base of a series of concrete slabs that are connected by a side ladder that supports the columns that extend to the bottom of a pool. Surrounded by a landscape design, this house located on the coast of Oaxaca, embraces the space, mimicking it with its context and stands silently.

This project is based on the concepts of the Domino House by Le Corbusier applied to the tropical context of one of the most popular paradises in Mexico, thus eliminating vertical barriers through a pair of wooden pivoting doors that extend and direct the gaze towards the Pacific horizon.