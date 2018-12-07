World
  7. Stone Houses in Cáceres / Tuñón Arquitectos

Stone Houses in Cáceres / Tuñón Arquitectos

  • 06:00 - 7 December, 2018
Stone Houses in Cáceres / Tuñón Arquitectos
Stone Houses in Cáceres / Tuñón Arquitectos, © Tuñón Arquitectos
© Tuñón Arquitectos

© Tuñón Arquitectos

  • Architects

    Emilio Tuñón and Carlos Martínez Albornoz

  • Location

    Cáceres, Spain

  • Area

    484.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Tuñón Arquitectos

  • Collaborators

    Albert Palazón, Victoria López Cabezas, Jose Miguel Martín, Inés García De Paredes, Miguel Cayuelas Del Barrio, Andrés Regueiro, Javier Chávez Muñoz and Julia Díaz Beca

  • Structures

    Alfonso Gómez Gaite

  • Installations

    Úrculo Ingenieros

  • Quantity Surveyor

    José Carlos Pozo

  • Landscaping

    Benavides Laperche

  • Contractor

    FISSA
© Tuñón Arquitectos
© Tuñón Arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Cáceres, the house is a simple prismatic volume with a square floor plan of 16-meter sides, and each of the four facades is perforated by three Windows. The stretches of a wall have been constructed with local quartzite stone, and the windows are framed with Extremadura granite of warm tones.

Floor Plans Scheme
Floor Plans Scheme
© Tuñón Arquitectos
© Tuñón Arquitectos
Axonometric Scheme
Axonometric Scheme

Rigorously defined by its outlines, the volume accommodates nine cubic spaces of 4.2-meter sides which serve different domestic uses, from sitting rooms and bedrooms to the kitchen, with the closets and bathrooms placed in between. 

© Tuñón Arquitectos
© Tuñón Arquitectos
Sections
Sections
© Tuñón Arquitectos
© Tuñón Arquitectos

Each of those spaces comprises two layers: a lower one clad with oakwood boards where the building services are placed; and an upper stratum formed by a through of white concrete and completely free of mechanisms. The rooms open on to the exterior landscape through large oak-framed windows of square proportions. An open platform at the back features a swimming pool.

© Tuñón Arquitectos
© Tuñón Arquitectos

With its 16-meter sides, the square-plan house contains nine rooms and is built on the outside with walls of local quartzite stone detailed with granite, and on the inside with white concrete and oakwood claddings.

© Tuñón Arquitectos
© Tuñón Arquitectos

About this office
Tuñón Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "Stone Houses in Cáceres / Tuñón Arquitectos" [Casas de Piedra en Cáceres / Tuñón Arquitectos] 07 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907251/stone-houses-in-caceres-tunon-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

