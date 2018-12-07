Stone Houses in Cáceres / Tuñón Arquitectos

+ 40

Architects Emilio Tuñón and Carlos Martínez Albornoz

Location Cáceres, Spain

Area 484.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Tuñón Arquitectos

Collaborators Albert Palazón, Victoria López Cabezas, Jose Miguel Martín, Inés García De Paredes, Miguel Cayuelas Del Barrio, Andrés Regueiro, Javier Chávez Muñoz and Julia Díaz Beca

Structures Alfonso Gómez Gaite

Installations Úrculo Ingenieros

Quantity Surveyor José Carlos Pozo

Landscaping Benavides Laperche

Contractor FISSA More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Cáceres, the house is a simple prismatic volume with a square floor plan of 16-meter sides, and each of the four facades is perforated by three Windows. The stretches of a wall have been constructed with local quartzite stone, and the windows are framed with Extremadura granite of warm tones.

Rigorously defined by its outlines, the volume accommodates nine cubic spaces of 4.2-meter sides which serve different domestic uses, from sitting rooms and bedrooms to the kitchen, with the closets and bathrooms placed in between.

Each of those spaces comprises two layers: a lower one clad with oakwood boards where the building services are placed; and an upper stratum formed by a through of white concrete and completely free of mechanisms. The rooms open on to the exterior landscape through large oak-framed windows of square proportions. An open platform at the back features a swimming pool.

