The Garden of Framed Scenes / The Open Workshop

+ 21

Architects The Open Workshop

Location Fontelo Park, 3500 Viseu, Portugal

Design Team Neeraj Bhatia, Jared Clifton, Shawn Komlos, Haifa Al-Gwaiz

Client Poldra Project/ City of Viseu

Area 700.0 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Luis Belo

Text description provided by the architects. The Garden of Framed Scenes expands the notion of pubic art and sculpture to create a space for the inhabitants of the city. It is situated at an infrastructural crossroads within Fontelo Park—transforming a space of flows into a space of gathering. The outer geometry of the triangle emerges from the site’s paths, while the internal square geometry frames a theatre for collective performance. Inspired by local Renaissance painter Grao Vasco’s technique of framing and collapsing the background environment into the collective scene of the foreground, the project uses a series of framed openings to recontextualize the surrounding environment. Within the piece, foreground and background are collapsed yet framed, while the position of audience and performer is also oscillating.