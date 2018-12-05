World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. MoMA Announces Five Finalists for 2019 PS1 Young Architects Program

MoMA Announces Five Finalists for 2019 PS1 Young Architects Program

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
MoMA Announces Five Finalists for 2019 PS1 Young Architects Program
Save this picture!
MoMA Announces Five Finalists for 2019 PS1 Young Architects Program, Courtesy of Pedro & Juana
Courtesy of Pedro & Juana

The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA P.S.1 have announced the five finalists of their 2019 Young Architects Program (YAP). The competition was founded to offer emerging architectural talent the opportunity to design a temporary, outdoor installation within the walls of the P.S.1 courtyard for MoMA’s annual summer “Warm-Up” series. Architects are challenged to develop creative designs that provide shade, seating and water, while working within guidelines that address environmental issues, including sustainability and recycling.

Courtesy of Low Design Office (LOWDO) Courtesy of Matter Design Courtesy of Oana Stanescu Courtesy of TO + 5

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Matter Design
Courtesy of Matter Design

The finalists include:

The five firms were selected following a nomination process that asked deans of architecture schools and editors of architectural publications to submit names of firms comprised of students, recent graduates, or established architects experimenting with new styles or techniques. To choose an architectural office or studio for the Young Architects Program, over 100 nominators from the US, Canada, and Mexico are asked to nominate one office for consideration.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of TO
Courtesy of TO
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Oana Stanescu
Courtesy of Oana Stanescu

Last year, Dream the Combine's “Hide & Seek” featured a landscape of kinetic, responsive elements that connect the courtyards of the MoMA PS1 site to its surrounding streets.

Other previous winners include Jenny Sabin Studio for their light catching installation, "Lumen." (2017), Escobedo Soliz Studio's Weaving the Courtyard (2016), Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation’s COSMO (2015), The Living / David Benjamin's Hy-Fi (2014), CODA / Caroline O'Donnell’s Party Wall (2013), HWKN’s Wendy (2012), Interboro Parners' Holding Pattern (2011), SO-IL's Pole Dance (2010), MOS' Afterparty (2009) and Work AC’s Public Farm 1 (2008).

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "MoMA Announces Five Finalists for 2019 PS1 Young Architects Program" 05 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907234/moma-announces-five-finalists-for-2019-ps1-young-architects-program/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream