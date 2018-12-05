MoMA Announces Five Finalists for 2019 PS1 Young Architects Program

The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA P.S.1 have announced the five finalists of their 2019 Young Architects Program (YAP). The competition was founded to offer emerging architectural talent the opportunity to design a temporary, outdoor installation within the walls of the P.S.1 courtyard for MoMA’s annual summer “Warm-Up” series. Architects are challenged to develop creative designs that provide shade, seating and water, while working within guidelines that address environmental issues, including sustainability and recycling.

The finalists include:

The five firms were selected following a nomination process that asked deans of architecture schools and editors of architectural publications to submit names of firms comprised of students, recent graduates, or established architects experimenting with new styles or techniques. To choose an architectural office or studio for the Young Architects Program, over 100 nominators from the US, Canada, and Mexico are asked to nominate one office for consideration.

Last year, Dream the Combine's “Hide & Seek” featured a landscape of kinetic, responsive elements that connect the courtyards of the MoMA PS1 site to its surrounding streets.

Other previous winners include Jenny Sabin Studio for their light catching installation, "Lumen." (2017), Escobedo Soliz Studio's Weaving the Courtyard (2016), Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation’s COSMO (2015), The Living / David Benjamin's Hy-Fi (2014), CODA / Caroline O'Donnell’s Party Wall (2013), HWKN’s Wendy (2012), Interboro Parners' Holding Pattern (2011), SO-IL's Pole Dance (2010), MOS' Afterparty (2009) and Work AC’s Public Farm 1 (2008).