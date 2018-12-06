World
  Markets: Examples in Plan and Section

Markets: Examples in Plan and Section

Markets: Examples in Plan and Section
Markets: Examples in Plan and Section, © Fabián Dejtiar
© Fabián Dejtiar

Throughout history, markets have played an essential role in the exchange of foods, books, spices, everyday items, and even ideas. From Mexican Tianguis to North African Souks, they have played an essential element in the configuration of urban spaces.

Different architects have approached this challenge, where spatial distribution plays a fundamental role in creating adequate logistics and circulation.

We've selected 20 markets and their plan and section to inspire your next project. 

Dadad Market / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture + OPH

Cortesía de OPH09
Cortesía de OPH09
via Bangkok Tokyo Architecture + OPH
via Bangkok Tokyo Architecture + OPH
via Bangkok Tokyo Architecture + OPH
via Bangkok Tokyo Architecture + OPH

Flores 26 Market / Obraestudio

© Daniel Segura
© Daniel Segura
via Obraestudio
via Obraestudio
via Obraestudio
via Obraestudio

Östermalm Temporary Market Hall / Tengbom

© Felix Gerlach
© Felix Gerlach
via Tengbom
via Tengbom
via Tengbom
via Tengbom

Atarazanas Municipal Market Restoration Project / Aranguren & Gallegos Arquitectos

via Aranguren & Gallegos Arquitectos
via Aranguren & Gallegos Arquitectos
via Aranguren & Gallegos Arquitectos
via Aranguren & Gallegos Arquitectos
via Aranguren & Gallegos Arquitectos
via Aranguren & Gallegos Arquitectos

Sant Antoni Sunday Market / Ravetllat Ribas Arquitectos

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
via Ravetllat Ribas Arquitectos
via Ravetllat Ribas Arquitectos

Baltic Station Market / KOKO architects

© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel
via KOKO architects
via KOKO architects

Rubí Municipal Market and Public Space Building / MiAS Arquitectes

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
via MiAS Arquitectes
via MiAS Arquitectes
via MiAS Arquitectes
via MiAS Arquitectes

Mercado Roma / Rojkind Arquitectos + Cadena y Asociados

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
via Rojkind Arquitectos + Cadena y Asociados
via Rojkind Arquitectos + Cadena y Asociados
via Rojkind Arquitectos + Cadena y Asociados
via Rojkind Arquitectos + Cadena y Asociados

Barceloneta Market / MiAS Arquitectes

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
via MiAS Arquitectes
via MiAS Arquitectes
via MiAS Arquitectes
via MiAS Arquitectes

Ninot Market Refurbishment / Mateo Arquitectura

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
via Mateo Arquitectura
via Mateo Arquitectura
via Mateo Arquitectura
via Mateo Arquitectura

Torrent Market and Civil Center / Vázquez Consuegra

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
via Vázquez Consuegra
via Vázquez Consuegra
via Vázquez Consuegra
via Vázquez Consuegra

Abrantes Municipal Market / ARX Portugal

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
via ARX Portugal
via ARX Portugal
via ARX Portugal
via ARX Portugal

Original Life Market / LATITUDE

© Shannon Fagan
© Shannon Fagan
via LATITUDE
via LATITUDE
via LATITUDE
via LATITUDE

World of Food / Harvey Otten + Ted Schulten

© Luuk Kramer
© Luuk Kramer
via Harvey Otten + Ted Schulten
via Harvey Otten + Ted Schulten
via Harvey Otten + Ted Schulten
via Harvey Otten + Ted Schulten

Cachan Covered Market / Croixmariebourdon Architectures

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
via Croixmariebourdon Architectures
via Croixmariebourdon Architectures
via Croixmariebourdon Architectures
via Croixmariebourdon Architectures

Quiroga Municipal Market Reform / OLAestudio

© Héctor Santos Díaz
© Héctor Santos Díaz
via OLAestudio
via OLAestudio
via OLAestudio
via OLAestudio

Taipei Flower Wholesale Market, Taiwan International Flower Trade Center Small Site For Plant Market. / H.P. Chueh Architects & Planners

© Jane Kung
© Jane Kung
via H.P. Chueh Architects & Planners
via H.P. Chueh Architects & Planners
via H.P. Chueh Architects & Planners
via H.P. Chueh Architects & Planners

Markthal Rotterdam / MVRDV

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
via MVRDV
via MVRDV
via MVRDV
via MVRDV

BARNONE / debartolo architects

© Jason Roehner
© Jason Roehner
via debartolo architects
via debartolo architects

The Forks Market Food Hall / Number TEN Architectural Group

© Mike Pratt
© Mike Pratt
via Number TEN Architectural Group
via Number TEN Architectural Group
via Number TEN Architectural Group
via Number TEN Architectural Group
See more:

News Articles
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "Markets: Examples in Plan and Section" [Mercados: ejemplos de arquitectura en planta y sección] 06 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Montano, Zoë) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907230/markets-examples-in-plan-and-section/> ISSN 0719-8884

