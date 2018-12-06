Markets: Examples in Plan and Section

Throughout history, markets have played an essential role in the exchange of foods, books, spices, everyday items, and even ideas. From Mexican Tianguis to North African Souks, they have played an essential element in the configuration of urban spaces.
Different architects have approached this challenge, where spatial distribution plays a fundamental role in creating adequate logistics and circulation.
We've selected 20 markets and their plan and section to inspire your next project.
