  The Dune Cabin / Murman Arkitekter

The Dune Cabin / Murman Arkitekter

  03:00 - 6 December, 2018
The Dune Cabin / Murman Arkitekter
The Dune Cabin / Murman Arkitekter, © Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

© Åke E:son Lindman

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located near Sjaustru fishing village on the east coast of Gotland. The holiday home sits among maritime forest with thin vegetation cover towards the Baltic sea and direct access to the local beach. The client had a strong vision on what they wanted to achieve as a family holiday home in Gotland and was fully engaged in the design process. A process that started 15 years ago when they bought a small beach cabin on this exclusive site.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

They spent those years absorbing the site and took as much advantage of it as possible. Their first thought was to renovate the existing building but finally, they chose to demolish it to make way for this new build. The form is a contemporary reinterpretation of the “Gotland bulhus” with vertical timber bearing posts and beams visible both in the exterior and interior.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

The spatial organization of the 147 m² floor plan is formed around a central open lounge space that replaces the small courtyard of the old beach house with large skylights and ceiling to floor sliding doors opening out onto the patio. Adjoining this space are two bunk rooms and a master bedroom with sauna. The house comfortably sleeps, 10 people. The open space connects with a central fireplace, entrance hall, a raised cozy sofa corner connected with the living space with open walls and an open kitchen area, all with views towards the sea.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

The interior open lounge space is clad with Corten steel with full height plywood sliding doors to the bunk rooms. Walls and ceilings are covered in rough sawn pine cladding. The floor is polished concrete and all in-situ furnishing is solid pine. Velfac glass panels are recessed into the floor to allow seamless transition between inside and out. Externally the building is clad in Corten steel plates between the exposed timber post and beam construction. The lapped timber roof is detailed with hot-dip galvanized metal facing and rainwater drainage. The exterior concrete patio connects to the adjoining sand dune meadow.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman
Detail
Detail
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

Murman Arkitekter
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sweden
Cite: "The Dune Cabin / Murman Arkitekter" 06 Dec 2018. ArchDaily.

