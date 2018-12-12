Breathe with the city-Doko Beijing / House Fiction

+ 29

Architects House Fiction

Location Sanlitun, Beijing, China

Lead Architects House Fiction

Client Doko Bar

Area 140.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs FangFang Tian

Text description provided by the architects. This project was born from an aggressive urban renovating campaign in Beijing city，storefronts in the ground level of residential buildings have to be bricked up.

It causes this dessert restaurant which organic grew in Sanlitun need to move to current site in urgent.

In order to carry original memory to new location, sealed entrance and windows are transformed into stair hall and skylight.

Chef table and skylight.

Look up from chef table.

Red bricks and glass bricks are mixed to build south facade as “breathing skin” : In the day time, natural light come in fragments;

Stairs to 1F.

at night LED lights embedded in the wall shines, and its colour will change from blue to red due to air quality from good to bad, this is because an air detector which hidden under roof furniture can transfer PM2.5/AQI data to lighting system.

Stairs to rooftop.

Old facade space and new facade.

Besides above dialogue with local specific environment（In recent years, Beijing became the most struggle city from haze.), coral red colour of staircase and attached viewfinder window of circulationroute remain connection with Doko Chengdu.

Rooftop staircase and skylight.