World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. China
  5. House Fiction
  6. 2017
  7. Breathe with the city-Doko Beijing / House Fiction

Breathe with the city-Doko Beijing / House Fiction

  • 01:00 - 12 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Breathe with the city-Doko Beijing / House Fiction
Save this picture!
South facade_duck. Image © FangFang Tian
South facade_duck. Image © FangFang Tian

Exterior_night. Image © FangFang Tian Old facade space and new facade. Image © FangFang Tian Stairs to 1F. Image © FangFang Tian Rooftop staircase and seats. Image © FangFang Tian + 29

  • Architects

    House Fiction

  • Location

    Sanlitun, Beijing, China

  • Lead Architects

    House Fiction

  • Client

    Doko Bar

  • Area

    140.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    FangFang Tian
Save this picture!
East facade. Image © FangFang Tian
East facade. Image © FangFang Tian

Text description provided by the architects. This project was born from an aggressive urban renovating campaign in Beijing city，storefronts in the ground level of residential buildings have to be bricked up.

Save this picture!
Exterior_night. Image © FangFang Tian
Exterior_night. Image © FangFang Tian

It causes this dessert restaurant which organic grew in Sanlitun need to move to current site in urgent.

Save this picture!
Conceptual diagram
Conceptual diagram

In order to carry original memory to new location, sealed entrance and windows are transformed into stair hall and skylight.

Save this picture!
Chef table and skylight. Image © FangFang Tian
Chef table and skylight. Image © FangFang Tian
Save this picture!
Look up from chef table. Image © FangFang Tian
Look up from chef table. Image © FangFang Tian

Red bricks and glass bricks are mixed to build south facade as “breathing skin” : In the day time, natural light come in fragments;

Save this picture!
Installation space. Image © FangFang Tian
Installation space. Image © FangFang Tian
Save this picture!
Stairs to 1F. Image © FangFang Tian
Stairs to 1F. Image © FangFang Tian

at night LED lights  embedded in the wall shines, and its colour will change from blue to red due to air quality from good to bad, this is because an air detector which hidden under roof furniture can transfer PM2.5/AQI data to lighting system.

Save this picture!
Stairs to rooftop. Image © FangFang Tian
Stairs to rooftop. Image © FangFang Tian
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Old facade space and new facade. Image © FangFang Tian
Old facade space and new facade. Image © FangFang Tian

Besides above dialogue with local specific environment（In recent years, Beijing became the most struggle city from haze.), coral red colour of staircase and attached viewfinder window of circulationroute remain connection with Doko Chengdu.

Save this picture!
Rooftop staircase and skylight. Image © FangFang Tian
Rooftop staircase and skylight. Image © FangFang Tian
Save this picture!
Rooftop staircase and seats. Image © FangFang Tian
Rooftop staircase and seats. Image © FangFang Tian

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
House Fiction
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars China
Cite: "Breathe with the city-Doko Beijing / House Fiction" 12 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907193/breathe-with-the-city-doko-beijing-house-fiction/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

South facade_duck. Image © FangFang Tian

北京客从何处来甜品餐厅 / 好似飞行

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream