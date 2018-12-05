World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Bolivia
  5. Sommet
  6. 2018
  7. Pomarino House / Sommet

Pomarino House / Sommet

  • 14:00 - 5 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Pomarino House / Sommet
Save this picture!
Pomarino House / Sommet, © Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

© Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti + 22

  • Architects

    Maria Ines Saavedra, Mariano Donoso, Diego Frias, Elizabeth Alvarez

  • Location

    Porongo, Bolivia

  • Architect in Charge

    Sebastian Fernandez de Cordova Frerking

  • Area

    5134.39 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Leonardo Finotti

  • Structural engineer

    Fernando Aragon

  • Hydrosanitary Engineer

    Federico Ferrufino

  • Electrical engineer

    Reynaldo Cabrera
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. The Pomarino house stands in a corner that meets the two principal streets that organize the gated community in which it is located. This “L” shaped house opens itself to its neighbors in order to take advantage of the views in every possible angle. Since privacy wasn´t an issue for the house´s owners, we decided to locate the swimming pool in the most visible corner, in order to expose the house´s design and open it to its surroundings.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The house takes advantage of the terrain´s natural slope and locates itself on top of the hill. This way it manages to hide the underground on the slope, making the garage and service areas invisible to the public. 

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

The house is composed of two main volumes that sit on top of the hill and overlap on top of each other, responding to the lot´s neighbors. The space generated under the top volume creates a gallery that connects the house with the swimming pool and also functions as the house´s main access. This distribution hall connects the gallery with the kitchen, living room and service kitchen, which are all arranged under a free plan organization. An independent volume that sits behind the gallery hosts the service areas: laundry room, bathroom and sauna. 

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The top level hosts 4 bedrooms, and a family room. All bedrooms have access to a roof terrace and are able to enjoy the views of the surroundings. In this house we decided to use floor to ceiling glass windows in order to maximize the views and emphasize the connection to the exterior. In the living room, having both sides enclosed by glass walls allows people to have open views of the exterior and to have a natural flow between inside and outside.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Sommet
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Bolivia
Cite: "Pomarino House / Sommet" [Casa Pomarino / Sommet] 05 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907189/pomarino-house-sommet/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream