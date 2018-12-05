Pomarino House / Sommet

+ 22

Architects Maria Ines Saavedra, Mariano Donoso, Diego Frias, Elizabeth Alvarez

Location Porongo, Bolivia

Architect in Charge Sebastian Fernandez de Cordova Frerking

Area 5134.39 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Leonardo Finotti

Manufacturers Loading...

Structural engineer Fernando Aragon

Hydrosanitary Engineer Federico Ferrufino

Electrical engineer Reynaldo Cabrera More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Pomarino house stands in a corner that meets the two principal streets that organize the gated community in which it is located. This “L” shaped house opens itself to its neighbors in order to take advantage of the views in every possible angle. Since privacy wasn´t an issue for the house´s owners, we decided to locate the swimming pool in the most visible corner, in order to expose the house´s design and open it to its surroundings.

The house takes advantage of the terrain´s natural slope and locates itself on top of the hill. This way it manages to hide the underground on the slope, making the garage and service areas invisible to the public.

The house is composed of two main volumes that sit on top of the hill and overlap on top of each other, responding to the lot´s neighbors. The space generated under the top volume creates a gallery that connects the house with the swimming pool and also functions as the house´s main access. This distribution hall connects the gallery with the kitchen, living room and service kitchen, which are all arranged under a free plan organization. An independent volume that sits behind the gallery hosts the service areas: laundry room, bathroom and sauna.

The top level hosts 4 bedrooms, and a family room. All bedrooms have access to a roof terrace and are able to enjoy the views of the surroundings. In this house we decided to use floor to ceiling glass windows in order to maximize the views and emphasize the connection to the exterior. In the living room, having both sides enclosed by glass walls allows people to have open views of the exterior and to have a natural flow between inside and outside.