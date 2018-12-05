Is Clean Water a Challenge for Architects? Dutch Studio Ooze is Betting On it

On a small strip of land between the Emscher River and the Rhine Herne Canal in Germany sits a rest stop whose colorful appearance belies its radical purpose. The structure’s artful design consists of pipes leading from two toilets and the Emscher (the most polluted river in Germany) that converge at a small community garden and drinking fountain. The garden is, in fact, a manmade wetland that collects, treats, and cleans the effluence from the toilets and river—making it drinkable.

+ 9

The 2010 project, known as Between the Waters, was one of the earliest projects of Rotterdam-based Ooze Architecture and its two founders Eva Pfannes and Sylvain Hartenberg. Ooze is focused on one very specific goal: finding solutions to the world’s clean water crisis through observing, imitating, and socially normalizing naturally-occurring water purification processes. “The solutions are already there, they’ve always been there, ingrained in nature,” says Hartenberg. “We just use these ideas the environment has presented to us all along, and modify them to make systems that are efficient, low-tech, and easily maintained.”

The constructed wetland—the filtration system on display at Between the Waters—exemplifies the kind of system that Ooze uses often. This artificially-created landscape operates like a sieve by using sediment and vegetation break down toxic substances. But unlike a naturally-occurring wetland, these landscapes use specific sediments and plants that optimize conditions for desirable microorganisms (and deter bugs and odorous bacteria). But it’s not a cure-all for the world’s clean water shortage: Different landscapes and climates require different solutions. Moreover, Pfannes and Hartenberg know that many clients and communities will doubt their proposals. “We wanted to have smaller-scale examples we could point to when bidding for a project or approaching a municipality,” says Pfannes. “They can always be scaled up depending on population.”

That scaling up has manifested itself in several projects since Between the Waters, including a 2012 project in which the duo introduced their work to members of the Rio de Janeiro government as a way to solve the city’s ongoing struggle for clean water in its slum-like unplanned settlements, known as favelas. “They were extremely interested in the work we were doing, but they had absolutely no money to make it happen,” says Hartenberg “So basically they said, ‘If you can find the money we will support you in this radical idea.’”

And so the architects set off to find funding and realize their prototypes. They spent the project’s first two years speaking with activists, inhabitants, community leaders, and ecologists to better understand the issues plaguing the area. “We let people explain all their problems around water themselves, so that became the documentary [film], and based on that, we gave our solutions to the neighborhoods and presented to the funders [in Europe],” says Pfannes.

The solution, named Água Carioca, was essentially a larger version of Between the Waters spread over a single site in a Rio de Janeiro favela. Due to the city’s nearby protected rain forests, transporting waste outside the city was out of the question. “We had to solve the problem right where it was, and right where the water was being consumed,” says Pfannes.

This is where the constructed wetland came into play: The wetland requires approximately five square feet to filter one person’s waste per day. And with pools of wastewater already occupying a great deal of space within the favelas, Pfannes and Hartenberg knew they had room to operate. Ooze’s prototype would filter the effluence of around 150 people per day (that’s roughly 646 gallons) sourced from the favela’s polluted streams and ponds. Ooze received a $30,000 grant from the LafargeHolcim foundation to build the first prototype in Rio at a school. The design was realized, but further plans to serve the entire municipal district have been put on hold because of political roadblocks.

Shortly thereafter, Hartenberg and Pfannes were approached by the municipality of Chennai, India. They had learned of Ooze’s work and were interested in strategizing against flooding and drought. Due to an intensely wet two-month rainy season, an incomplete underground drainage system, and lack of surface permeability (Chennai is densely built), the city suffers from chronic extreme flooding—deluges that leave pools of toxic, undrinkable water everywhere. The ensuing dry season brings acutes droughts.The solution, named Água Carioca, was essentially a larger version of Between the Waters spread over a single site in a Rio de Janeiro favela. Due to the city’s nearby protected rain forests, transporting waste outside the city was out of the question. “We had to solve the problem right where it was, and right where the water was being consumed,” says Pfannes.

This is where the constructed wetland came into play: The wetland requires approximately five square feet to filter one person’s waste per day. And with pools of wastewater already occupying a great deal of space within the favelas, Pfannes and Hartenberg knew they had room to operate. Ooze’s prototype would filter the effluence of around 150 people per day (that’s roughly 646 gallons) sourced from the favela’s polluted streams and ponds. Ooze received a $30,000 grant from the LafargeHolcim foundation to build the first prototype in Rio at a school. The design was realized, but further plans to serve the entire municipal district have been put on hold because of political roadblocks.

Shortly thereafter, Hartenberg and Pfannes were approached by the municipality of Chennai, India. They had learned of Ooze’s work and were interested in strategizing against flooding and drought. Due to an intensely wet two-month rainy season, an incomplete underground drainage system, and lack of surface permeability (Chennai is densely built), the city suffers from chronic extreme flooding—deluges that leave pools of toxic, undrinkable water everywhere. The ensuing dry season brings acute droughts.

Save this picture! Courtesy of The Hindu Times, via Metropolis Magazine

Once again, the architects turned to the natural environment for their solution. Through conversations with long-term residents and experts, and analyzing the region’s current and historic landscape, the Hartenberg and Pfannes learned of a water management strategy implemented by the Mughals in the 17th and 18th century, who dug thousands of ditches that slowly allow rainwater to permeate the earth and restore the city’s aquifers. From there, the purified water could be pumped with wells. “With urbanization, this system was forgotten,” says Pfannes. “They built over the lakes and diverted the water where it is basically lost forever; again, we have moved away from the systems nature has provided to us.”

Most recently, the duo were invited by the Brooklyn design center A/D/O to develop and present a solution for New York’s wastewater challenges. The metropolis has a combined sewer-rainwater draining system that’s frequently overwhelmed by rain, leading to discharges of mixed stormwater and sewage into the East River and other natural water bodies. Ooze’s Every Other Street proposal recommends turning thousands of city streets into porous surfaces that absorbs rainwater, thereby reducing overflows and the city’s dependence on hard infrastructure.

Although the wide-spread realization of Every Other Street is far-fetched, the project highlights how a return to nature could benefit highly-planned New York the same way it has aided Rio de Janeiro and Chennai. “By just bringing New York and New Yorkers a little closer to nature through the redesign of their streets, we have the power to prevent pollution, and impart an improved lifestyle all at once,” says Hartenberg. “It’s just about listening to what nature wants.”