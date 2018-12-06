CASAFRAN / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos

+ 28

Architects Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos

Location Vitacura, Chile

Lead Architect Gonzalo Mardones Viviani

Associate Architects Gonzalo Mardones F. y Maria Jesús Mardones F.

Area 333.2 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographer Nico Saieh

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction Salvador Errázuriz Henckel

Structural Engineer Ingenieros Ruiz y Saavedra More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This is the home of my younger sister Francisca and her family. Nestled on Lo Curro hill in Vitacura, Santiago, the house boasts stunning views of the city and the Andes mountain range.

The house was conceived as a simple volume made entirely of perforated concrete with holes that allow a relationship between the interior and exterior elements. Open covered spaces are protected from the afternoon sun and winds. We wanted to make a beautiful and simple concrete rock on the hill, a place that welcomed the family and social interactions, creating a wonderful home tucked away in the forest.

It is the house of courtyards, a mysterious structure from the outside, yet entirely open from the interior to the exterior.

It was about building a house full of light and shadows clearly divided between the adult's room on the first floor and the children's on the second. The living and dining areas are entirely open and transparent to the surrounding landscape and city views.