  7. CASAFRAN / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos

CASAFRAN / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos

CASAFRAN / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos
CASAFRAN / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos, © Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

© Nico Saieh

  • Architects

    Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos

  • Location

    Vitacura, Chile

  • Lead Architect

    Gonzalo Mardones Viviani

  • Associate Architects

    Gonzalo Mardones F. y Maria Jesús Mardones F.

  • Area

    333.2 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographer

    Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. This is the home of my younger sister Francisca and her family. Nestled on Lo Curro hill in Vitacura, Santiago, the house boasts stunning views of the city and the Andes mountain range. 

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The house was conceived as a simple volume made entirely of perforated concrete with holes that allow a relationship between the interior and exterior elements. Open covered spaces are protected from the afternoon sun and winds. We wanted to make a beautiful and simple concrete rock on the hill, a place that welcomed the family and social interactions, creating a wonderful home tucked away in the forest.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

It is the house of courtyards, a mysterious structure from the outside, yet entirely open from the interior to the exterior. 

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

It was about building a house full of light and shadows clearly divided between the adult's room on the first floor and the children's on the second. The living and dining areas are entirely open and transparent to the surrounding landscape and city views. 

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

