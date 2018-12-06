World
  Sury Resort No.3 / Atelier XÜK

Sury Resort No.3 / Atelier XÜK

  • 19:00 - 6 December, 2018
Sury Resort No.3 / Atelier XÜK
Sury Resort No.3 / Atelier XÜK, © Yifei Xu
© Yifei Xu

  • Collaborators

    School of Architecture at Southeast University, China

  • Client

    Sury Resort
© Yifei Xu
© Yifei Xu

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the winding valley of Mogan Mountain, the newly-built Sury Resort No.3 occupies the site of a decommissioned warehouse. With an area of 580 m2, it contains six guest rooms, an outdoor swimming pool, a bar and other recreational facilities. The building adopts a common and economical concrete frame structure. With a much larger spacing of columns, the building differentiates itself from surrounding local residences in the terms of dimension and scale, bringing in an alien and urban characteristic. The structural frame, with high flexibility for spatial division, provides means to adapt with future variations concerning program and zoning after the lease expires.

© Qing Zhou
© Qing Zhou

With the limited cost as a premise, manual and industrial methods are integrated to organize and re-compose common materials for a natural atmosphere representing a regionalized contemporariness. The textures of the slender staggered joint pinewood form-work and the weaving masonry infill corresponds with each other, generates a sense of unity with the consistent surface features of different constructed entities.

© Qing Zhou
© Qing Zhou
Sketch
Sketch
© Yifei Xu
© Yifei Xu

Architectural expression and thermal performance are balanced differently in different zones, responding to individual requirements of each condition. The sandwich construction of “recycled sintered bricks—XPS insulation board—perforated bricks” forms the exterior walls of guest rooms to ensure thermal performance of living space. Whereas the bar sees much more action and movement from people passing through, articulation of structural element is highlighted with beams extending from inside out to express the spatial integrity and tension.

© Lei Zhu
© Lei Zhu
Section
Section
© Xu Zhang
© Xu Zhang

Rather than manifesting the differences in living quality and social status through a certain architectural type or ornamental style, Sury Resort No.3 intends to challenge the local stereotype of a decent house with contrast between the brutal, fundamental appearance and the costly room charge. With an experimental attitude in the architectural practice, the architect intends to provoke the society to re-examine the “building a beautiful countryside” movement.

© Qing Zhou
© Qing Zhou

About this office
Atelier XÜK
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Commercial Architecture China
Cite: "Sury Resort No.3 / Atelier XÜK" 06 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907147/not-ready-sury-resort-n-atelier-xuk/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Yifei Xu

莫干山宿里三号度假酒店 / Atelier XÜK

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

