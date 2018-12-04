Nanjing International Youth Cultural Centre / Zaha Hadid Architects

World
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

© Hufton + Crow

  • Architects

    Zaha Hadid Architects

  • Location

    Nankín, Jiangsu, China

  • Design

    Zaha Hadid, Patrik Schumacher

  • ZHA Project Director

    Nils-Peter Fischer

  • Area

    465000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Hufton + Crow

  • ZHA Consulting Associate

    Cristiano Ceccato

  • ZHA Project Architect

    Shao-Wei Huang

  • ZHA Lead Facades & Envelope

    Shao-wei Huang, Lydia Kim

  • ZHA Lead Conference Centre

    Melike Altinisik

  • ZHA Lead Towers & Podium

    Garin O’Aivazian

  • ZHA Lead Interiors

    May-Jinqui Qin

  • ZHA Lead Landscape & Urbanism

    Carolina Lopez-Blanco

  • ZHA Lead Site Supervision

    Ed Gaskin

  • ZHA Competition Team

    Garin O’Aivazian, Jalal El-Ali, Kyla Farrell, Maria Tsironi, Matthew Richardson, Melike Altinisik, Meng Chan Tang, Mirco Becker, Mostafa El Sayed, Paolo Gamba, Saman Saffarian, Shajay Bhooshan, Shao- wei Huang, Shyamala Duraisingam, Spyridon Kaprinis, Suryansh Chandra, Yevgeniya Pozigun

  • ZHA Project Team

    Alexandros Kallegias, Ashwin Shah, Carlos Michel-Medina, Carlos Piles Puig, Chao Wei, Charbel Chagoury, Christy Yin, David Doody, Duarte Reino, Elena Scripelliti, Emma Chen, Ermis Chalvatzis, Eugene Leung, Frenji Koshy, George Frenji, Ho-Ping Hsia, Hongdi Li, Igor Pantic, Jamie Mann, John Randle, Julia McLeod, Katharina Hieger, Konstantinos Mouratidis, Leonid Krykhtin, Leo Wu, Mattia Gambardella, Michael Grau, Michael Sims, Mostafa El Sayed, Mu Ren, Nassim Eshaghi, Natassa Lianou, Nicholette Chan, Niqui Berkowski, Patryk Ruszkowski, Sebastian Andia, Shajay Bhooshan, Soomeen Hahm, Spyridon Kaprinis, Vincent Nowak, Yuchen Zhang, Yue Shi, Yun Zhang

  • ZHA Site Supervision Team

    Juan Liu, David Chen, Liyuan Zhang, Vincenzo Cocomero, Xi Wang, Xin Ji, Yan Geng

  • Architect of Record

    China Architecture Design and Research Group

  • Structural Engineer

    BuroHappold Engineering, China Architecture Design and Research Group

  • MEP Engineer

    BuroHappold Engineering, China Architecture Design and Research Group

  • Vertical Transportation Consultant

    Dunbar and Boardman

  • Façade Engineer

    BuroHappold Engineering

  • Landscape Architect

    SWA Group

  • Lighting Consultant

    Brandston Partnership Ltd

  • Acoustics Consultant

    Zhejiang University, China

  • Theatre Consultant

    China Art and Technology Institute

  • Main Contractor

    China State Construction Engineering Corporation Division 8, China State Construction Engineering Corporation Division 3
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

Text description provided by the architects. The Nanjing International Youth Cultural Centre is located on the river in Hexi New Town; Nanjing’s new central business district (CBD). The project includes a 106,500 m2 conference centre, two towers totaling 258,500 m2 , 100,000 m2 of basement areas and the plaza that terminates the CBDs main axis on the riverfront.

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

The masterplan expresses the continuity and connectivity between the urban environment of Hexi New Town, riverside parkland, and the rural landscapes of Jiangxinzhou Island in the Yangtzer River connected by a pedestrian bridge.

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

The Nanjing International Youth Cultural Centre occupies a site area of 5.2 hectares with a construction floor space of 465,000 square metres. The taller of the two towers is 315 metres/68 floors high and contains office floors and the Jumeirah Hotel. The shorter tower is 255 metres/59 oors in height and houses a further 4-star hotel. The two towers share a five-level, mixed-use podium that houses the Cultural Centre.

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

The four major program elements of the cultural centre (a Conference Hall, an Auditorium, a Multifunctional Hall and Guest Zone) are independent volumes surrounding a central courtyard. These four elements merge into a singular whole at higher levels, allowing pedestrians to walk through an open landscape at ground level. The Conference Hall seats 2,100 and is equipped with a multi-purpose proscenium stage suitable for conferences, cultural and theatrical events. The Auditorium seats 500 and is optimized for both acoustic orchestral performances and also shows using audio equipment.

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

The towers create a dynamic transition from the vertical of the urban CBD to the horizontal topography of the river. The taller tower signifies the position of the plaza both within the urban grid of Hexi New Town and on the Nanjing Skyline. The natural landscapes of the river are connected to the urban streetscape of the new CBD through the fluid architectural language of the mixed-use podium and conference centre. This architectural composition juxtaposes the vertical (city) and horizontal (river and landscape).

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

At the interface between tower and podium, the glass facade gradually transforms into a grid of rhomboid fibre-concrete panels, giving the large surfaces of podium and conference centre a solid and sculptural appearance; underlining the dynamic character of the form and providing daylight to the building’s interior.

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

The centre is the first completely top- down/bottom-up tower construction in China - starting at street level and building upwards and downwards in tandem - constructed in only 34 months using ZHA’s expertise and experience in 3D digital BIM (Building Information Modelling) design and construction management to reduce the on-site programme by a year to only 18 months.

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

The 465,000m2 Nanjing International Youth Cultural Centre initially opened for the 2014 Youth Olympic Games. Jumeirah Hotel Nanjing now occupies the centre’s tallest tower. One of the world’s leading luxury hotel brands, Jumeirah recently completed their Nanjing Hotel as the city’s premier hospitality destination.

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

