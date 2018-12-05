World
  APS / ARP - Architecture Research Practice

APS / ARP - Architecture Research Practice

  03:00 - 5 December, 2018
APS / ARP - Architecture Research Practice
© Ed Reeve
© Ed Reeve

© Ed Reeve © Erieta Attali © Ed Reeve © Ed Reeve

  • Mep Design

    Pg Kamarinos Consulting Engineers

  • Structural Design

    Erisma

  • Development & Construction

    Oliaros

  • Lights

    Expo SA

  • Openings

    Expa SA

  • Terrazzo floors

    Nikos Politis
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali
© Ed Reeve
© Ed Reeve

Text description provided by the architects. APS house is located at the south of Antiparos island, Cyclades, Greece, facing a protected archaeological island, Despotikon and its ancient Apollo sanctuary. The topography is steep, creating a natural protection from the north winds, while still catching the view to the sunset. During the ‘70s, a poor urban plan was juxtaposed on the area, thus transforming it in a rare case study of Cycladic post-rural suburbia.

© Ed Reeve
© Ed Reeve

The brief asked for a summer house with a studio space and as many bedrooms as possible aimed to function both as an artists' residence and the owner’s summer house.

© Ed Reeve
© Ed Reeve
Cross Sections
Cross Sections
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali

Five square volumes organized in two levels alternating with covered terraces and courtyards comprise the house. The volumes of the enclosed spaces block the side views towards the neighboring lots, while they frame the view to Despotikon. Despite the small size of the lot (1000sqm), this chequered layout produces a variety of enclosed, covered and open spaces both in scale and spatial quality. Each space has its own air and light and the ability to expand in size towards the exterior. This porous layout provides multiple scenarios of use and a continuous play with the in and out.

© Ed Reeve
© Ed Reeve
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Ed Reeve
© Ed Reeve

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Greece
