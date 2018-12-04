World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Duc Vien LE
  6. 2017
  7. Filtered Wall House / Duc Vien LE

Filtered Wall House / Duc Vien LE

  • 21:00 - 4 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Filtered Wall House / Duc Vien LE
Save this picture!
Filtered Wall House / Duc Vien LE, Courtesy of Duc Vien LE
Courtesy of Duc Vien LE

Courtesy of Duc Vien LE Courtesy of Duc Vien LE Courtesy of Duc Vien LE Courtesy of Duc Vien LE + 20

  • Architects

    Duc Vien LE

  • Location

    Hòa Quý, Vietnam

  • Area

    125.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Duc Vien LE
Courtesy of Duc Vien LE

Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated in central Vietnam, where the area is exposed to extreme solar radiation during the summer months. Not only that, but the house also faces the west that led to the front face of the house is directly exposed to the sun in the afternoon. Under such objective conditions, how to reduce the external influence and the heat generated by solar radiation is the major challenge of this design.

Save this picture!
Concept
Concept

Creating a buffer space on the west side of the house is the main means of the design. The west facade of the building is a wall with filtering function. It can block most of the sunlight while allowing cool wind to enter the inner space. The existence of the filtered wall and the buffer space greatly reduces the influence of solar radiation on the main space. In the facade design, the change from densely to sparely was designed according to different shading requirements. Different brick types, colors and compound mode are integrated to create a transitional and presentable architectural appearance.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Duc Vien LE
Courtesy of Duc Vien LE
Save this picture!
Sections B + C
Sections B + C
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Duc Vien LE
Courtesy of Duc Vien LE

In addition, due to the limitation of the shape of the site, the house must be a tubular building, resulting in less ventilation and lighting in the middle of the building. A small atrium was created to ensure lighting and ventilation requirements.
After the actual design and use, it can be seen that the walls and atriums with filtering function are in line with the local climatic conditions, and more research and application should be obtained.

Save this picture!
Floor plans
Floor plans

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Duc Vien LE
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "Filtered Wall House / Duc Vien LE" 04 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907130/filtered-wall-house-duc-vien-le/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream