World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Russia
  5. PAUM design
  6. 2018
  7. PETSHOP office / PAUM design

PETSHOP office / PAUM design

  • 23:00 - 15 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
PETSHOP office / PAUM design
Save this picture!
PETSHOP office / PAUM design, © Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

© Sergey Melnikov © Sergey Melnikov © Sergey Melnikov © Sergey Melnikov + 30

  • Architects

    PAUM design

  • Location

    Chkalovskiy Prospekt, 7, Sankt-Peterburg, 197110, Russia

  • Lead Architects

    Anna Philippova, Polina Masiianskaia

  • Project Team

    Victoria Chugunova, Dmitry Rybak, Anatolii Mozalevskii

  • Area

    450.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Sergey Melnikov
Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

Text description provided by the architects. The office for IT department of the PETSHOP company is located in St. Petersburg, on Chkalovsky avenue, in a Soviet industrial building of 50th – 60th years of the 20th century. Ridge ceiling and concrete columns more than 4 meters high, the top floor and huge windows overlooking the Petrograd Side – these are a fine introduction of space for the creative department of the modern dynamic company.

Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

The aesthetics of Bauhaus (the higher school in Dessau and the architectural direction of the first third of 20th century) has become a basis of style and the main source of inspiration. Simple laconic forms, utilitarian approach and the ideas of functionalism once has made a revolution in architecture. Now we transfer this esthetics to interior design, but only its decorative part. The interior stylistics of co-working and office spaces of modern New York also had a great influence on this interior mix. There, in NYC, interior design for once industrial spaces outgrew "the same loft" long ago.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

In office space planning the most representative meeting room has become the main object and emphasis, receiving the laconic rounded forms and the central position in "the heart", dividing other open space into two «wings» – a zone of graphic designers (for twenty people) and a zone of IT specialists (for thirty people). These are the clean, spacious working spaces which are not overloaded with excess objects: only the order, freedom and a lot of live plants. Botanical, slightly southern motives - an important component of this interior. Plants support a slightly-dusty-color palette of an interior, like an old photo.

Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

The second "key" object, an amphitheater, is located near the meeting room. It is a universal lecture hall suitable for short meetings, free time, activities and other. It is the «center of gravity», the place of force and gathering of all. This place is for a corporate spirit. Its ladder (with guest seats) conducts upward into a mezzanine – the second level where it is possible to work, have a rest, play in PS …

Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

Below a mezzanine there is a kitchen and a lunch zone for employees with a big mono-table and a zone for cooking: here it is possible to have dinner with colleagues or to hold buffet receptions. The bathroom supports a slightly noticeable theme of South American sun and jungle: the terracotta color of walls, chandelier-fans and the playlist with luk thung and bossa nova. This beautiful and intelligent space, "not-like-office-project-looking", is designed to give comfort and the right vibes to creative employees, that they could find inspiration, harmony and the new amazing ideas.

Save this picture!
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
PAUM design
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Russia
Cite: "PETSHOP office / PAUM design" 15 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907122/petshop-office-paum-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream