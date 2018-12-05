World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Learning
  4. Armenia
  5. Studio Paul Kaloustian
  6. 2018
  7. Smart Center / Studio Paul Kaloustian

Smart Center / Studio Paul Kaloustian

  • 02:00 - 5 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Smart Center / Studio Paul Kaloustian
Save this picture!
Smart Center / Studio Paul Kaloustian, Courtesy of Studio Paul Kaloustian
Courtesy of Studio Paul Kaloustian

© Ieva Saudargaite Courtesy of Studio Paul Kaloustian © Ieva Saudargaite © Ieva Saudargaite + 36

Save this picture!
© Ieva Saudargaite
© Ieva Saudargaite

Text description provided by the architects. Targeting the rural regions, the Smart Centers will respect the integrity of rural aesthetics in sync with contemporary architectural design, maintaining the authenticity of the region, while encouraging progressive ideology. Each campus will utilize sustainable and green design, off the grid components and renewable energy. They will have classrooms, health posts, studios, computer lounges, meeting points, an auditorium for performances and presentations, libraries, restaurants and various spaces for diverse indoor and outdoor activities varying from sports to entertainments and arts to agriculture and diverse other workshops to train and enable developing children, youths and adults alike. 

Save this picture!
© Ieva Saudargaite
© Ieva Saudargaite
Save this picture!
General Plan
General Plan
Save this picture!
© Ieva Saudargaite
© Ieva Saudargaite

The campuses would also accommodate program participants and visiting collaborators in its guest quarters. The first Smart Center campus is located in the northern Armenian province of Lori. Lori province, Armenia. The landscape dominates the senses of all who pass through the corridors of the highlands. Stands of trees punctuate the hillsides and somehow turn into the landmarks of the countryside. It was inevitable to follow the language that already existed: mark the valley with a smooth organic presence adapted to the landscape mimicking the act of the three groups.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Ieva Saudargaite
© Ieva Saudargaite
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Paul Kaloustian
Courtesy of Studio Paul Kaloustian

At the same time, this presence had to have its own identity to differentiate it from the rest and to make it a legitimate landmark in its own right within the stands of trees. However, instead of choosing to emphasize the architecture as the landmark, the landscape was to be the landmark. To achieve this, the structure of the architecture embraces the landscape by creating a sinuous ribbon-like walkway around an immense courtyard. The single-story building spreads horizontally following the shape of the land. In so doing, the architecture of the campus establishes a new reading of nature and structure creating an ambiguity between itself and its surroundings. It generates an environment, as opposed to generating a building, where the embraced landscape becomes a celebration of the rural environment.

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

The visitor arrives at the main building, an inviting sheltered concave space. They enter into an enclosure that opens out to a new space bathing in light. The immense courtyard beyond the clear glass seems an extension of the interior. The volume slowly thins out and disintegrates into an open-air walkway around the courtyard. While from the enclosure the landscape seems to be part of the interior, from the courtyard, the immense size of the landscape dwarfs the structure.

Save this picture!
© Ieva Saudargaite
© Ieva Saudargaite

Beyond the main structure of the campus, a sheer wall nestled in the descending landscape marks the entrance to a guests' house. The sheer wall takes volume when the visitor enters through the gate. In turn, the volume shatters itself into an extension towards the landscape that unravels beyond its long glazed facade. In this same way, amenities punctuate the landscape of the campus as small, seamless cylindrical enclosures that hide within them extensions to immense outdoor spaces. This contradictive play of scale between landscape and building blurs all the visual boundaries. The blend becomes an essential architectural language meant to erase the traces of architecture from the landscape and in return the landscape adopts the architecture as an extension of itself. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Paul Kaloustian
Courtesy of Studio Paul Kaloustian
Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Paul Kaloustian
Courtesy of Studio Paul Kaloustian

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studio Paul Kaloustian
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Learning Educational Architecture Other facilities Sustainability & Green Design Armenia
Cite: "Smart Center / Studio Paul Kaloustian" 05 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907121/smart-center-studio-paul-kaloustian/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream