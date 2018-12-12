V on Shenton / UNStudio

Architects UNStudio

Location No. 5 Shenton Way, UIC Building, Singapore

Architect in Charge Ben van Berkel, Astrid Piber

Design Team Nuno Almeida and Ariane Stracke, Cristina Bolis; Derrick Diporedjo, Enrique Lopez, Gustav Fagerström, Hal Wuertz, Jaap Baselmans, Jaap-Willem Kleijwegt, Jae Young Lee, Jay Williams, Jeong Eun Choi, Juliane Maier, Martin Zangerl, Patrick Kohl, René Rijkers, Rob Henderson, Stefano Rocchetti, Sander Versluis, Tiia Vahula, Wing Tang

Area 85507.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Darren Soh

Local Architect Architects 61 Pte Ltd

Structural engineer DE Consultants (S) Pte Ltd

M&E consultant J Roger Preston (S) Pte Ltd

Quantity surveyor KPK Quantity Surveyors

Text description provided by the architects. V on Shenton is located at 5 Shenton Way in the heart of Singapore's Central Business District and occupies the space of the former UIC Building.

Singapore is currently one of the most densely populated countries in the world. Although land reclamation has boosted the island’s size over the years, Singapore still faces significant density challenges. Vertical expansion has for some time proved to be a solution for the efficient use of valuable urban land. However, it has recently become clear that such expansion can be further maximised through the introduction of large scale, holistic, mixed-use developments that offer round-the-clock programmes. In these developments working, living and leisure activities are catered for within single plots, ensuring maximal use of scarce land. V on Shenton is just such a development.

Mixed-Use

The dual programming of the building (office and residential) is a unique situation in this area and thus the massing of the towers is differentiated to reflect this. In addition to the office and residential programmes, the towers house sky gardens which provide panoramic 360 degree views of Singapore and house a variety of amenities, such as a fitness area, swimming pools and a children’s play area, with lush green vegetation providing fresher, cleaner air. These areas provide spaces for shared communal activities, or for the residents to entertain guests.

On ground level, next to the office tower lobby, a large café forms the central meeting point for the public areas.

A family of patterns

Just as the office and residential towers are of the same family of forms, so do their facades originate from the same family of patterns. The basic shape of the hexagon is used to create patterns that increase the performance of the facades with angles and shading devices that are responsive to the climatic conditions of Singapore.

The office tower is based on a curtain wall module and an optimised number of panel types, recombined to create a signature pattern.

In contrast, the residential facade is based on the stacks of unit types. The pattern of the residential facade is created by the incorporation of the residential programme (balcony, bay window, planter and a/c ledge) and the combination of one and two storey high modules with systematic material variations. These geometric panels add texture and cohesion to the building, whilst reflecting light and pocketing shade.