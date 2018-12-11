World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. China
  5. ArkA
  6. 2017
  7. Montessori Kindergarten / ArkA

Montessori Kindergarten / ArkA

  • 19:00 - 11 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Montessori Kindergarten / ArkA
Save this picture!
Montessori Kindergarten / ArkA, © Chiara Ye
© Chiara Ye

© Chiara Ye © Chiara Ye © Chiara Ye © Chiara Ye + 24

  • Architects

    ArkA

  • Location

    Beijing, China

  • Client

    Peninsula Education Group

  • Area

    8000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Chiara Ye
Save this picture!
© Chiara Ye
© Chiara Ye

Text description provided by the architects. Beijing Peninsula Kindergarten is our second cooperation project with Peninsula Education Group. Mixing the Montessori education with the architecture, our designers aim to create a more suitable space and safe environment for the growth of Chinese children, allowing them to play and learn freely and happily.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ArkA
Courtesy of ArkA
Save this picture!
Courtesy of ArkA
Courtesy of ArkA

The original building was an open-plan office, with its entire space being divided into 4 floors. Our first mission is to make over the space according to kids’ physical proportion. In our design, we add many small houses which gives the kids a sense of ownership and safety.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ArkA
Courtesy of ArkA

The design of the classroom resembles a simple house. The library is transformed into an open space with a tree planted in the center, just like the main square of a rural town. Corridors become a multifunctional open space where kids move around freely and play with others, and it is easy for teachers to supervise at the same time. Some corridors are portrayed as fields for the children to experience seasonal changes and roam around.

Save this picture!
3F Plan
3F Plan

A big blue staircase connects every floor, as if it were a canal from the old times. The arrangement of those houses and staircase presents an image of a village built along the river, bringing the kids closer with nature. Like a harmonious village, the Montessori Kindergarten serves as a community where children and adults engage in interacting and learning and enjoy the experience.

Save this picture!
© Chiara Ye
© Chiara Ye

Meanwhile, an easy and safe design is applied to the doors so that younger kids can also use without worrying about the sharp corners. Large use of windows allows teachers to observe the kids’ activities.

Save this picture!
© Chiara Ye
© Chiara Ye

Through the establishment of a free and open space, the kids will be able to study and play at their option and develop their abilities by themselves. In this way, kids learn to become independent and make their own decisions, which we believe will play a significant role in their studies and life in the future.

Save this picture!
© Chiara Ye
© Chiara Ye

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
ArkA
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Kindergarten China
Cite: "Montessori Kindergarten / ArkA" 11 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907109/montessori-kindergarten-arka/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Chiara Ye

北京亦庄蒙特梭利幼儿园 / ArkA

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream