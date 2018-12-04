Montre-Oeuil / Atelier Florence Gaudin

Text description provided by the architects. A transformation and a heightening of an ancient abandoned carpentry atelier to a lodging.

In contrary of the frequent choices of the architecture's Atelier Florence Gaudin, the heightening of the built envelope is treated in mimicry with the architectural signature of the existent carpentry atelier.

This choice, although unusual, corresponds however to an atelier's posture : Do With. No systematic opposition, no free architectural “gesture” but a suitable answer.

The urban planning rules imposed a heightening in continuity with the existent volume. So it appeared preferable to assume this continuity with the facade treatment. The choice of materials and colours brings a contemporary touch to the building.

The generous volume obtained by this elevation, with a ceiling height over 6 meters, is voluntary preserved. The boxes are thought as suspended “Wood Cabanas” at different levels. These boxes contain closed programs (Bathroom and WC) in addition to a mezzanine bedroom and a play niche.

The upward movement of the boxes is not hazardous. It corresponds to a logical technique for sewage evacuation. This approach is a part of a recurrent logic dear to the work of the atelier: Transform the constraints to the engine of the project: Do With.

The disposition of the volumes generates a playful course through the geometry of the boxes, offering 4 access levels and various framings.

The space is evolutionary: there's a possibility to add a room in the ground floor.