World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. Atelier Florence Gaudin
  6. Montre-Oeuil / Atelier Florence Gaudin

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Montre-Oeuil / Atelier Florence Gaudin

  • 08:00 - 4 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Montre-Oeuil / Atelier Florence Gaudin
Save this picture!
Montre-Oeuil / Atelier Florence Gaudin, © Pierre l’Excellent
© Pierre l’Excellent
Save this picture!
© Pierre l’Excellent
© Pierre l’Excellent

Text description provided by the architects. A transformation and a heightening of an ancient abandoned carpentry atelier to a lodging.

In contrary of the frequent choices of the architecture's Atelier Florence Gaudin, the heightening of the built envelope is treated in mimicry with the architectural signature of the existent carpentry atelier.

Save this picture!
© Pierre l’Excellent
© Pierre l’Excellent

This choice, although unusual, corresponds however to an atelier's posture : Do With. No systematic opposition, no free architectural “gesture” but a suitable answer.

Save this picture!
Section A
Section A

The urban planning rules imposed a heightening in continuity with the existent volume. So it appeared preferable to assume this continuity with the facade treatment. The choice of materials and colours brings a contemporary touch to the building.

Save this picture!
© Pierre l’Excellent
© Pierre l’Excellent

The generous volume obtained by this elevation, with a ceiling height over 6 meters, is voluntary preserved. The boxes are thought as suspended “Wood Cabanas” at different levels. These boxes contain closed programs (Bathroom and WC) in addition to a mezzanine bedroom and a play niche.

Save this picture!
© Pierre l’Excellent
© Pierre l’Excellent

The upward movement of the boxes is not hazardous. It corresponds to a logical technique for sewage evacuation. This approach is a part of a recurrent logic dear to the work of the atelier: Transform the constraints to the engine of the project: Do With.

Save this picture!
© Pierre l’Excellent
© Pierre l’Excellent

The disposition of the volumes generates a playful course through the geometry of the boxes, offering 4 access levels and various framings.

The space is evolutionary: there's a possibility to add a room in the ground floor.

Save this picture!
© Pierre l’Excellent
© Pierre l’Excellent

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Atelier Florence Gaudin
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation France
Cite: "Montre-Oeuil / Atelier Florence Gaudin" 04 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907088/montre-oeuil-atelier-florence-gaudin/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream