  7. Light & Shadow / Studio 10

Light & Shadow / Studio 10

  • 23:00 - 4 December, 2018
Light & Shadow / Studio 10
© Chao Zhang
  • Interiors Designers

    Studio 10

  • Location

    The Other Place, Pingle County, Guilin, Guangxi, China

  • Lead Architects

    Shi Zhou

  • Design Team

    Xin Zheng, Xiangtong Wu, Zixia Huang, Ming Tang (Project Assistant)

  • Area

    50.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Chao Zhang, The Other Place

  • Client

    The Other Place – Guilin Litopia/ Nianhua Cultural and Creative
© Chao Zhang
Text description provided by the architects. The Other Place is a creative guesthouse by the Li River in Pingle County, Guilin, and Studio 10 has just finished the renovation of its Light-and-Shadow-themed guestrooms.

Plan
Plan

In the double-height space with pitched roof ceiling, the architect explores the relationship between space and nature through the application of materials, light and shadow.

© Chao Zhang
Unnecessary decorative element has been eliminated, leaving the space with only the essentials; using recycled vintage elm, bamboo, rattan as well as other local natural materials, it aims at creating an introspective, rustic and ideological Utopia to call for reflection on the materialism, desire and obsession in our daily life.

Section
Section

Bathroom, kitchenette and TV Cabinet are consolidated into a single “box” in the space, allowing the space to be completely open, fluid and free of full-height partitions. The local bamboo and traditional woven handicrafts are a source of inspiration – the concrete walls are finished in woven bamboo texture, and the custom-made pendant lights utilizes bamboo-weaved baskets as shades to create a unique light-and-shadow effect while increasing soft surfaces to enhance acoustic performance.

© The Other Place
© Chao Zhang
About this office
Studio 10
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Lodging Hostel China
Cite: "Light & Shadow / Studio 10" 04 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907071/light-and-shadow-studio-10/> ISSN 0719-8884

