Light & Shadow / Studio 10

Interiors Designers Studio 10

Location The Other Place, Pingle County, Guilin, Guangxi, China

Lead Architects Shi Zhou

Design Team Xin Zheng, Xiangtong Wu, Zixia Huang, Ming Tang (Project Assistant)

Area 50.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Chao Zhang, The Other Place

Client The Other Place – Guilin Litopia/ Nianhua Cultural and Creative

Text description provided by the architects. The Other Place is a creative guesthouse by the Li River in Pingle County, Guilin, and Studio 10 has just finished the renovation of its Light-and-Shadow-themed guestrooms.

In the double-height space with pitched roof ceiling, the architect explores the relationship between space and nature through the application of materials, light and shadow.

Unnecessary decorative element has been eliminated, leaving the space with only the essentials; using recycled vintage elm, bamboo, rattan as well as other local natural materials, it aims at creating an introspective, rustic and ideological Utopia to call for reflection on the materialism, desire and obsession in our daily life.

Bathroom, kitchenette and TV Cabinet are consolidated into a single “box” in the space, allowing the space to be completely open, fluid and free of full-height partitions. The local bamboo and traditional woven handicrafts are a source of inspiration – the concrete walls are finished in woven bamboo texture, and the custom-made pendant lights utilizes bamboo-weaved baskets as shades to create a unique light-and-shadow effect while increasing soft surfaces to enhance acoustic performance.