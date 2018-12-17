Langtin Yuanzhu Experience Hall / CHALLENGE DESIGN

+ 44

Architects CHALLENGE DESIGN

Location On the corner of Taizi Lake North Road and Haitang Road, Wuhan, China

Lead Architects Qinghua Zeng

Design Team Xiaokang Xu, Fang Yan, Lei Jin, Pengcheng Cao, Jingjing Bi

Area 1403.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Weimin Yu

Interior Design Dongjun International Design Consulting Co., Ltd.

Landscape Design Shanghai Water and Rock Landscape Environment Design Co., Ltd.

Curtain Wall Design SDCIC Construction Group Co., Ltd.

Clients Yuzhou Properties Co., LTD （Hubei Branch） More Specs Less Specs

Project Profile

The project east to Jiangcheng Avenue, north to Taizi Lake and west to golf course, which gives it great view in the southwest side.

The architecture shall be a space and carrier showing artistic conception instead of an abrupt existence. The texture and form of the architecture somewhat show our life experiences. This floating building, through shaping of different spaces, goes against the traditional pattern and creates a rhombus-shaped structure bringing about impressive visual impact. Based on "harmonious unity of art and function", the architect created a brand new lifestyle experience hall.

Sustainable Planning

Locating in the street corner is to maximize the view. The fold-line design of the architecture forms an encircling urban space, separating the outside bustle from the inner space. With 270 ° landscape vision, the building enjoys ultimate view, and the building itself also is the urban landmark showing the uniqueness of the whole experience hall.

The sceneries, paths, squares and steps, etc. are scattered along the footway to create ultimate overall visual, auditory experience.The route system full of plot and the curves between people and things or among things in the process of conversion gives spectacular visual delight and shows the original aspiration of the designer.

Architecture Interpretation

The initial design concept is a rusty-like steel plate building floating on the water, implying an eagle soaring from the ground and overlooking the panoramic view of the Taizi Lake. Architects want to create a building that is expressive, experiential and sustainable. So they organized the structure by a symbol of alienation according to the site, the environment, the building's function and the user's needs.

There should be some empirical connections between architecture and nature; among these connections, one is metaphysical connection, and the other is poetic connection. The fold-line design is adopted for the facade to create a unique rhombus shape. The building presents a unique texture and light-shadow under the natural light, forming a dialogue relationship between architecture and nature, creating an artificial geometric form and an exhibition form in which nature and human coexist.

At the boundary of the building, the minimalist line of light strips are used, which is particularly bright under the stars. Three layered different materials are used with layers of progressive enhancement, making the building more crystal at night.

The backyard landscape platform not only can guide the flow of people, but also acts like a converter between the indoor and outdoor green space. The fold-line stair that looks like a sculpture can increase the plasticity of the landscape and echo the form of the building.

Square aluminum tubes are arranged on the facade, forming a feather-like texture and making the whole building exhibit the dynamic integrity of a folded sculpture. The presence of water blurs the inner and outer boundaries of the building, allowing the building to fully integrate with the environment.

Functional Layout

The indoor function of a building is shown in the arrangement of the geometric elements of the external forms to be expressed by the building. This building has a series of experiential function areas such as the Cafe, the children's activity area, the multi-function hall, the book bar, the VR experience room, etc.; all these functions make the space fully utilized and sustainable. The form of functional layout, such as the opening and gathering of different spaces, and the widening and narrowing of vision, can reflect the continuity in space. People in this building can feel the visual delight brought out by the spatial design and immerse themselves in it.

The exquisite sculptures at the lobby offer ubiquitous modern stylishness and elegancy. The matching of materials and the tuning of the lighting colors both contribute to a shiny effect. When people walk up the stairs step by step, natural light spills into the indoor exhibition space through large glass window, making the exterior view unobstructed.

A high-quality architectural space never comes by luck, but from careful design. In the design process, the architect first conceived the concept of a floating space in the water, and then shaped the space according to the functional requirements, and paid special attention to the integrity of the building, the continuity of the space, the organic nature of the environment and the initiative of human being in creating the environment.