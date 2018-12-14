World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Portugal
  5. Manuel Cachão Tojal
  6. 2018
  7. Apartment in Lapa / Manuel Cachão Tojal

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Apartment in Lapa / Manuel Cachão Tojal

  • 06:00 - 14 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Apartment in Lapa / Manuel Cachão Tojal
Save this picture!
Apartment in Lapa / Manuel Cachão Tojal, © Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

© Francisco Nogueira © Francisco Nogueira © Francisco Nogueira © Francisco Nogueira + 43

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Bairro da Lapa, Lisbon, the apartments were at different stages of conservation. One of the apartments had a recent renovation; the other one was practically at its original condition. The challenge of this project was to join the two apartments of small areas and spaces and transform them into one apartment, without losing their identity and giving them a contemporary functionality and experience.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
Floor Plan - After
Floor Plan - After
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

For this, the intervention had as a premise to focus the social area to the garden, the bedrooms to the opposite side, and the only room that remained interior was coated with a wood panel that brings the outside light to the interior without losing privacy. The library has a double function as it acts as an entrance area of the house and as a connection to the living room, and the light in this space come into through the original doors’ spans. The large volume of wood, the fireplace, divides the living room from the kitchen, which extends to the outside and becomes a barbecue.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The apartment opens entirely into the garden through a large window, and the garden is split by a structural wall redesigned as if it were a sculpture. The materials used were chosen to take into consideration the identity of the space, so Lioz Marble was used in the bathrooms, the wood pavement in the bedrooms and the concrete in the social area. Also, the plywood was applied to make the transition from wood to the concrete, giving more comfort to the living area. The apartment is thus open to the outside, being entirely projected into the garden ensuring that the boundary between exterior and interior is attenuated.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Manuel Cachão Tojal
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Portugal
Cite: "Apartment in Lapa / Manuel Cachão Tojal" [Apartamento na Lapa / Manuel Cachão Tojal] 14 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907061/apartment-in-lapa-manuel-cachao-tojal/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream