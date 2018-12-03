C.F. Møller Architects Unveil Images of New Carlsberg Headquarters in Copenhagen

C.F. Møller Architects has unveiled new images of their proposed Carlsberg Headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. Construction of the scheme is well underway, with the topping out ceremony taking place in Spring 2018.

The new renders offer an insight into the scheme’s proposed external finish and interior atmosphere, including the central atrium overlooking the historic site where the famed brewery business began.

The 23,200-square-meter scheme intends to become a place of “identity, knowledge sharing, and innovation” while also standing in harmony with its surroundings. The central atrium, overlooking the historic Carl Jacobsen’s Garden, acts as a welcoming space for customers and business partners while penetrating all floors of the building.

At each floor of the atrium, a communal area allows company employees to meet, “gathering all the office sections, both vertically and horizontally, so that all the departments are experienced as one single working community, reinforcing collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation.”

A glazed façade is rhythmically divided by vertical recycled-copper-covered slats, reminiscing on “the fine copper detailing on many of the historic buildings in Carlsberg Byen.” Paying respect to the surrounding houses and Carl Jacobsen’s Villa, the scheme tapers in height while recessing the façade, standing “in beautiful harmony with its surroundings.”

The scheme follows the basis of a master plan for the Carlsberg Quarter drawn by C.F. Møller in 2007, including 350,000 square meters of buildings. Two more housing projects by C.F. Møller are underway in the area, both in collaboration with MVRDV.

Client Consultation: EKJ Rådgivende Ingeniører

Construction: Aarsleff

Engineering: Niras

Architect: C.F. Møller Architects

Landscape: C.F. Møller Landscape