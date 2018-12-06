World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. France
  5. BAL
  6. 2018
  7. Le Splendid / BAL

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Le Splendid / BAL

  • 10:00 - 6 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Le Splendid / BAL
Save this picture!
Le Splendid / BAL, © Fabio Semeraro
© Fabio Semeraro

© Fabio Semeraro © Fabio Semeraro © Fabio Semeraro © Fabio Semeraro + 33

  • Architects

    BAL

  • Location

    Dax, France

  • Lead Architects

    BAL/KAPZUL

  • Area

    12800.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Fabio Semeraro

  • Hotel Design and Furniture

    Natalie Saccu de Franchi

  • Economy and OPC

    Overdrive

  • BET structure

    AIA

  • BET Fluid

    Egis

  • Landscaper

    EXIT

  • Light designer

    ON

  • BET Spa fluids

    Codef

  • VRD

    VIA Infrastructure

  • Acoustician

    Viam
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fabio Semeraro
© Fabio Semeraro

Text description provided by the architects. Closed since 2012, this four-star hotel, an emblematic monument of Dax (Landes, France), embarks on a new life, more open towards the city and its population. The landscaping was created in association with EXIT and makes a tremendous contribution, orienting the building towards Dax, fluidifying its approaches and capitalising on L’Adour and Thiers Square. The entranceways of the various entities of the project were simplified in order to accentuate this new programmatic view.

Save this picture!
© Fabio Semeraro
© Fabio Semeraro

Art deco style envelopes Le Splendid. It was crucial to revive the pomp and splendour of the 1930s down to the smallest detail. Kapzul focused on the restoration of the hotel proper. The great hall and its lantern, the convivial spaces of the ground floor and the light fixtures of the building, listed among the historic monuments inventory in 1991 were all renovated with care. In association with Nathalie Saccu de Franchi, Sandrine Forais worked on colours, materials, and furniture to magnify the hotel’s 149 rooms. 

Save this picture!
© Fabio Semeraro
© Fabio Semeraro

The transformation continued with the evolution of the program: the historical thermal treatments were abandoned in favour of a Spa – placed on the ground and basement floors – which BAL architects were responsible for entirely reorganising. Touching the ruins of the previous hotel, which was itself perched on the foundations of a medieval castle, the heterogeneous elements of stone and concrete, particularly the vaults, were reworked and enhanced. In order to facilitate the access, two discreet extensions to the façades in pleated concrete are included in the western courtyard and echo the details of the plaster in the lobby.

Save this picture!
© Fabio Semeraro
© Fabio Semeraro
Save this picture!
© Fabio Semeraro
© Fabio Semeraro

Circulation within the Spa was handled with the utmost care. A symmetrical composition places the activities (hammam, sauna, solarium, 15 m2 flotarium, etc.) laterally so as to confer a sense of nobility to the pathway. The perspectives were fashioned in such a way as to emphasise their ends, the overflowing of the great pool or the ice fountain. No corridor, no doors, but a series of situations worked out down to the finest of details by the BAL agency. The lockers in the locker rooms, the chevron doors to the cupboards, the floor folded up to form warm benches or the constellation lighting in the hammam were all meticulously designed. The hues are repeated and complementary, greens for the pools and the fresco of the large pool; terracotta for the fountains; and ochre variations for the stones and flooring. 

Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02

Thirteen conference rooms located on the mezzanine reinforce the opening of the program towards an active, contemporary, and possibly local clientele. After two years under construction, this finely wrought metamorphosis resulted in the reopening of Le Splendid to the public on the 31st of March 2018. 

Save this picture!
© Fabio Semeraro
© Fabio Semeraro

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
BAL
Office

Products:

Glass Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Refurbishment Restoration France
Cite: "Le Splendid / BAL" 06 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907053/le-splendid-bal/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream