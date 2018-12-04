World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. firm architekten
  6. 2018
  7. House W. / firm architekten

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

House W. / firm architekten

  • 06:00 - 4 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House W. / firm architekten
Save this picture!
House W. / firm architekten, © Adolf Bereuter
© Adolf Bereuter

© Adolf Bereuter © Adolf Bereuter © Adolf Bereuter © Adolf Bereuter + 25

    Save this picture!
    © Adolf Bereuter
    © Adolf Bereuter

    Text description provided by the architects. There is this only farm house on the southern hillside of Bezau. It is old and has the most prominent site of the village. The architectural challenge was to remove the old stable and extend the building with a modern wooden house on three floors for the client and his family. The remaining front building keeps inhabited by the uncle. The project is one answer on how to solve the local issue of a high number of vacant farm houses. The goal was to create a building which appears in a reduced and discreet manner. It is obviously not a stable, but why does it have only three openings?

    Save this picture!
    © Adolf Bereuter
    © Adolf Bereuter
    Save this picture!
    Section 01 1:100
    Section 01 1:100
    Save this picture!
    © Adolf Bereuter
    © Adolf Bereuter

    One approaches the house from the east. After driving down the hillside one reaches a small square, stretched out between the building and the garage building, which got completely built in the hillside and serves both housing units. This square is also the children’s playground, shaded in summer. The two entrance doors, the two varying wooden facades, the intersection line between old and new become obvious at this moment. The partially renovated old building on the east side, the new building on the west side. All covered by the same new roof, built on a white plastered base.

    Save this picture!
    © Adolf Bereuter
    © Adolf Bereuter

    The main interior materials of the new house are exposed concrete and silver fir, the common regional wood. The staircase with its wooden bars filters the light and links all three floors - the entrance room, sleeping- and bathrooms on top, the kitchen, dining- and living room in between and the sauna underneath. The interior surprises with generous rooms, all with a spectacular look into the mountains. The clue is the varying shading solution on each floor. The sleeping- and bath rooms have glass windows from floor to ceiling, leading on a small balcony.

    Save this picture!
    © Adolf Bereuter
    © Adolf Bereuter

    The balcony is wrapped with conical wooden bars. This filters the light and extends the angle one is able to look into the outside. In front of each room a folding shutter can be opened to allow a view without any filter. Kitchen, dining and living area are set in one spacious room. The huge wooden windows can be opened along the south side. The balcony becomes the extension of the interior. The only large opening of the building is on the south façade of this floor and allows a direct view into the landscape all year round. Discreet generosity. 

    Save this picture!
    © Adolf Bereuter
    © Adolf Bereuter

    View the complete gallery

    Save this project
    Share in Whatsapp
    About this office
    firm architekten
    Office

    Products:

    Wood Glass Concrete

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Austria
    Cite: "House W. / firm architekten" 04 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907052/house-w-firm-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream