World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. China
  5. Various Associates
  6. 2018
  7. ANGLE / Various Associates

ANGLE / Various Associates

  • 19:00 - 4 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
ANGLE / Various Associates
Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

© Feng Shao © Feng Shao © Feng Shao © Feng Shao + 29

  • Architects

    Various Associates

  • Location

    South area ,N0.1 Shenzhen Bay, Shenzhen, China

  • Main designer

    Dongzi Yang, Zuoqian Wang

  • Project manage

    Qianyi Lin

  • Textile designer

    Litian He

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Feng Shao
Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

Text description provided by the architects. ANGLE is a lifestyle concept store in Shenzhen, China that combines cafe, art gallery, and boutique. It is co-created with Charles Wang, co-founder of DONGLIANG. The project is located in South Area of No.1 Shenzhen Bay with a 300 sq. m space.

Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

The client hopes to see not just a boutique & cafe but one that is multi-functional, fun, and can differentiate itself from traditional boutiques.

Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

The space was originally two separated floors. VA suggested using stairs to connect them. While improving business dynamics, the staircase can also serve as an exhibition stand. The ground floor is a cafe that can also be used as gallery space; the second floor is a high-end womenswear boutique.

Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

In addition to meeting the client’s needs, VA hopes to maximize the opportunity to showcase exhibits and give the space more uniqueness through the spatial language of stairs. In this way, customers can feel different sense of space and playfulness when traveling between the floors.

Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

Meanwhile, as it is located at a street corner, which allows it to have two continuous glass shop windows, VA chose to incorporate the art of window display to the greatest extent, making it a design highlight of the interior space.

Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Various Associates
Office

Products:

Glass Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Commercial Architecture Shopping centers China
Cite: "ANGLE / Various Associates" 04 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907043/angle-various-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream